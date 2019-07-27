Savion Washington is heading into his senior year of football at St. Vincent-St. Mary as a Kent State University recruit.

The Golden Flashes offered Washington a scholarship in the spring, and after mulling over other opportunities this summer, he has decided to pledge to KSU.

Washington is a 6-foot-9, 346-pound offensive lineman who plays left tackle for St. V-M. He said that KSU is also recruiting him to play left tackle.

“I hadn’t really been recruited by Kent State at the time of my offer [on May 26],” Washington said. “But I had a great performance at one of their camps and they offered me on the spot.

“From just my meeting with the head coach after the camp I already loved it. A couple weeks later, I decided to take a visit and tour the campus. I loved it and was ready to commit, but I waited till my next visit to make it official. I loved the atmosphere and the coaches.”

Washington said the University of Akron and Bowling Green also offered him a scholarship. He earned a varsity letter in football as a sophomore and junior, and also lettered as a junior on the Irish boys basketball team.

Washington helped the St. V-M football team go 10-4 in 2017 and make a Division III state semifinal appearance, and he also contributed to a 7-3 season in 2018. The Irish boys basketball team finished with a 24-4 record and as Division I state runner-up in 2019.

“Savion did an unbelievable job of transforming his body this offseason,” St. V-M football coach Bobby Nickol said. “One of the things we focused on was his core strength, footwork and bend. I compliment him playing basketball this past season in helping him drop some bad weight and increase his mobility.

“We have asked him to take more of a leadership role like most seniors on a very young football team. Kent State did a great job in their recruitment of Savion by being consistent and transparent. They have a great staff over there. Savion and his parents really focused on the future of the decision, and the pursuit of life after football. I think it’s a great commitment for both sides. Now our focus is getting him ready for his senior season.”

North coach honored

North boys soccer coach Emily Johnson was recognized by Coach and Athletic Director magazine as a “Top 40 Under 40” contributor in the high school sports industry.

The magazine praised Johnson and 39 others as part of the “next generation of leaders” in its July/August 2019 issue. Johnson is entering her third year as North’s boys soccer coach after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant to Michael Kane.

Coach and Athletic Director magazine praised Johnson for being named the City Series coach of the year in 2017. A biography on Johnson in the magazine also said: “Her team is comprised of resettled refugees who are English Language Learners and are struggling to fit into a new culture. Johnson uses their shared love of soccer to instill a sense of belonging and family in her team in order to give them stability, acceptance, and to encourage them to complete their education.”

North has become a consistent contender in boys soccer in the City Series, including winning the City Series title in 2016 with Kane as head coach and Johnson serving as an assistant. Firestone won the City Series titles in 2017 and 2018.

