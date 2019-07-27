The Kansas City Royals traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for two minor-league prospects amid of flurry of moves before Saturday night's game against the Indians.

The Royals also recalled oft-injured pitcher Kyle Zimmer and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from Triple-A Omaha. First baseman Lucas Duda was designated for assignment.

Diekman is 0-6 with a 4.75 ERA in 48 relief appearances this season, but he has allowed just one run in his last six outings. He isn't signed beyond this year, making him an obvious trade candidate.

In return, the Royals got outfielder Dairon Blanco, 26, and right-hander Ismael Aquino, 20, from Oakland. Blanco is hitting .276 for Double-A Midland while Aquino is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA in 10 appearances for Oakland's team in the Arizona Fall League.

Yankees slugger rests

American League batting leader DJ LeMahieu missed the New York Yankees game Saturday against the host Boston Red Sox.

Manager Aaron Boone said "he's got a little tightness in his groin," which the infielder felt during Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Yankees signed LeMahieu to a $24 million, two-year contract as a free agent during the offseason. He is batting .332 with 15 homers and 71 RBI and has been a pleasant surprise to a team that's been besieged by injuries.

LeMahieu had an MRI on Saturday and the club was awaiting the results. LeMahieu, 31, spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average.

Dodgers pitcher hurt

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list because of tendinitis in his right biceps.

The move is retroactive to July 25. Manager Dave Roberts suspects Stripling will miss a start or two.

On Wednesday, Stripling (4-4, 3.64 ERA) pitched five innings of three-hit ball against the Angels, giving up two runs before leaving with a stiff neck.

Roberts said the problem with the neck "probably compromised his delivery, which got into the bicep." He adds that "when you're talking about an arm for a pitcher, you've got to be cautious."

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Jaime Schultz from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schultz pitched three scoreless innings over three appearances for the Dodgers in April.

Around the bases

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster. ... The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander John Means (strained left biceps) on the 10-day IL and reinstated right-hander Nate Karns (right forearm strain) from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment.