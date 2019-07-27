Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is going into his fourth season with the Cleveland Browns after getting drafted by the team in the fifth round in 2016.

That means Higgins, 24, is going into a contract season. But on a team that features Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at the position, Higgins is still managing to get first-team reps at training camp.

On this special edition of the Cover 2 podcast, Higgins talks to Nate Ulrich about a series of topics, including his big opportunity in a loaded wide receiver group. With Beckham and Landry getting so much attention, some believe Higgins could be in store for a breakout season.

Nate also covered this topics with Higgins:

- What it's like being around Beckham and Landry, both on the field and in meeting rooms.

- His mentality going into the 2019 season.

- How he thinks head coach Freddie Kitchens will handle the pressure of expectations with the Browns.

- His chemistry with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On mobile and don’t see the podcast player? Click here for a direct link. You can also subscribe on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.