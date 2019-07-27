RubberDucks 6, Yard Goats 0 (6 innings)



Alexis Pantoja keyed a five-run fourth inning with a two-run single as the RubberDucks won a rain-shortened game Saturday in Hartford, Conn. It was the third consecutive victory for the Ducks, who tallied 10 hits, including six singles in the fourth.

Right-hander Jordan Stephens (2-1) allowed three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Batting eighth, Pantoja went 2-for-3. Leadoff hitter Ernie Clement added two singles, and Nolan Jones chipped in two hits, including a double in the sixth inning before the game was called after a 51-minute rain delay.

The Ducks will go for a four-game series sweep of the Yard Goats at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com