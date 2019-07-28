Notable scenes from Camp Freddie on the fourth day of summer practice.

Noteworthy scenes from the fourth day of Browns training camp.

- David Blough was football's man of the hour last October when he passed for 378 yard's in Purdue's 49-20 rout of Ohio State.

Now Blough is lost in the crowd as the No. 4 quarterback in Browns training camp. On Sunday, Blough resurfaced ... literally in the crowd.

Practice was off to a sleepy start when someone behind the gallery ropes saying, "Why is it so quiet?

As if on cue, out of the blue, at the end of a drill, Blough sprinted toward the crowd and commenced to slap every hand he could find among fans perched at field level.

"Let's go!" the rookie yelled. "We need some!"

Blough then ran to the east grandstand, climbed the access stairs, and ran all along the first row yelling and waving his hands. He was a major hit with the capacity crowd.

Not so much with a coach who was looking for him to be in the next drill.

"David!!!"

A memorable chance taken by a player with nothing to lose? It may have been a simple case of rookie hazing. Earlier, rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes ran into the stands.

- The biggest roar of the day followed a long touchdown run by Nick Chubb. Playing against a defense armed in full pads and authorized for some contact, Chubb got to the line in a hurry, made a cut, and took off.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson pointed out the defense wasn't practicing game-like mayhem, but he said it was a legit reflection of Chubb's talent.

"We got gashed," Richardson said. "Chubb made an excellent move."

- Chubb's strong practice included another breakaway later. The most notable aspect of the second one might have been defensive end Myles Garrett looking as fast as the running back in pursuit.

- Baker Mayfield dodged the initial rush, stepped up in the pocket, and was still moving when he unleashed a pretty missile deep down the right sideline.

Odell Beckham seemed to have a chance to make a circus catch. Rookie Greedy Williams applied tight coverage and made the attempt more difficult.

- The entire team had to run sprints as punishment for two players getting into a post-play scrap. There were three rounds of gassers. Beckham took them seriously and was the first to finish two of his three sprints.

- Linebacker Adarius Taylor is a sixth-year pro who knows the ropes on special teams. During an onside kick drill, Taylor looked the ball into his hands and fell to the ground while tucking and cradling the football, facing away from the kickoff team.

"That's good football!" special teams coordinator Mike Priefer yelled across the field.

- Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard turned some heads with his burst on one inside run, prompting David Njoku, who wasn't in on the play, to celebrate with a Ray Lewis-style air kick.

Moments later, with the ones on, Njoku sprinted into a seam and gathered in a 25-yard completion from Mayfield.

- D'Ernest Johnson, a 23-year speedster out of South Florida, is trying to make an impression as a kick returner. He was a sensational return man going back to his high school days in Immokalee, Fla.

The crowd groaned when he bobbled and dropped a short kickoff early in practice.

- Antonio Callaway shows gliding speed during his kick-return chances. He has a knack for looking as if he is trying to run through a tackler only to make a tricky cut at the last split second.

While at Florida, Callaway scored twice on punt returns in 2015 and once on a kick return in 2016.

- Last year, when somebody yelled "Juice," it usually was associated with Hard Knocks star Devon Cajuste. Now it seems everyone is calling second-year Brown Jarvis Landry by his nickname, "Juice."

Landry opened one 11-on-11 set with a nice deep catch from Mayfield. He took an awkward fall while trying to make a sharp cut, but quickly got up and sprinted back to the huddle.

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP