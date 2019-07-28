The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran utilityman Eric Sogard across the diamond Sunday, sending him to the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto is expected to receive a minor leaguer for the 33-year-old Sogard, who is having a career season.

Sogard was due to start in right field against Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos, but was scratched shortly before first pitch and replaced by Billy McKinney.

The trade was confirmed while the Blue Jays batted in the second inning, although Sogard remained in Toronto's dugout while the Rays reviewed his medical files. He later exchanged hugs and handshakes with teammates on the bench heading to the clubhouse.

Sogard is batting .300 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 73 games. He began the year with 11 career homers in 584 games over eight seasons with Oakland and Milwaukee.

Sabathia goes on IL

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is back on the injured list because of right knee inflammation. The 39-year-old left-hander also was on the IL because of knee inflammation from May 23 to June 2.

Sabathia intends to retire this year after his 19th major league season.

Sabathia's knee is a chronic issue. He had surgery after the 2010 season, in July 2014 and after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He pitches with a brace and needs periodic injections during the season.

White Sox activate Renteria

White Sox manager Rick Renteria sees Eloy Jimenez as an outfielder, even after his latest injury.

Jimenez was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and inserted into the starting lineup for Chicago's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

The rookie slugger will be limited to designated hitter while he completes a throwing program after he was sidelined with a bruised ulnar nerve in his right arm.

"We're still going to limit for him his outfield play as he continues to throw for the next few days," Renteria said.

The 22-year-old Jimenez is considered one of baseball's top prospects. He is batting .244 with 17 homers and 39 RBI heading into the matchup with the Twins.



Twins, Marlins make deal

Early Sunday morning, veteran reliever Sergio Romo flew from the bottom of the NL East into a pennant race with the Minnesota Twins. Romo joined the Twins in Chicago after he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The addition of Romo gives Minnesota a playoff-tested performer for the back end of its bullpen. The 36-year-old right-hander helped San Francisco win three World Series and has a 3.09 ERA in 27 postseason appearances, all with the Giants.

"I think it's just a winning mindset more than anything else. I think he exudes that," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.