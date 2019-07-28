RubberDucks 9, Yard Goats 4



Nolan Jones had a two-run double in a six-run sixth inning that propelled the RubberDucks to an Eastern League victory over the host Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday.

Mitch Longo, Jose Medina and Alex Call had RBI singles and Ernie Clement had a sacrifice fly in a second-inning rally that erased a 1-0 deficit.

Single runs by the Yard Goats in the second, third and sixth cut the Ducks' lead to 6-4 before a three-run seventh put the game away.

Trenton Brooks plated the first run with a bases-loaded walk, Andruw Montasario hit a sacrifice fly and Alexis Pantoja's ground-rule double pushed across the final run for the Ducks (48-59).

Ben Krauth earned the victory in relief of starter Eli Morgan. Krauth gave up one run on three hits and struck out three in 2 2/3 innings. Morgan gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks in three innings. He struck out three.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com