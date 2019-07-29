BEREA — Myles Garrett’s get-off move to start the final period on Day 2 of Browns training camp was so incredibly fast that a former NFL defensive back on the sideline was wowed.

And that ex-player has been watching Garrett since the defensive end from Texas A&M was drafted first overall in 2017.

Through five camp practices, Garrett has lived in the Browns’ offensive backfield. Starting his third season focused on becoming the NFL’s defensive player of the year, Garrett looks faster, leaner and practically unstoppable.

“Myles is a guy who can do just about anything,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said Monday. “I’m very proud of what he’s doing. He’s going to be a great leader for us.

“We’re all working on being defensive player of the year. Myles can definitely do it; he’s got all the attributes. He can learn fast, he’s physically fast, strong. He was just 49 in the top 100 which kind of pissed him off. He’s definitely working and he’s going to get everything he wants.”

That top 100 was posted on NFL.com and voted on by the players.

"He's scary. He's really explosive," left tackle Greg Robinson told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com on Monday. "I feel like at times you wonder, 'Man, what is he going to do here, what's coming next?' because he's all about trying to set you up for things.

“I really appreciate his effort and competitiveness. I don't feel like he cheats me at all — not one play. Sometimes he beats me, sometimes I beat him and it's just at the end of the day something to look forward to, and he exposes your weaknesses right away. It just sets you up to be a better player."

Tight end David Njoku can relate to Robinson’s challenge. Njoku is attempting to block Garrett and defensive end Olivier Vernon as they switch sides.

“You’ve got Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon on the outside. Beast I say is an understatement,” Njoku said. “They are truly something truly out of this world.”

Linebacker Joe Schobert said Garrett has taken his play to another level.

“That is what you want to do every offseason in the NFL, especially when you are a young guy like him. He still has room to get stronger, get faster, do all that stuff,” Schobert said. “He is going to be one of the best in the game coming off the edge. I think he proved it last year and I hope he builds on it this year.”

Coach Freddie Kitchens also hopes to watch Garrett grow.

“I think Myles is good, but Myles has aspirations to be more and I want him to be more because he can be more. I want him to be the best that he can be,” Kitchens said.

Takitaki shines

Tackling to the ground seemed to bring rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki to life. The third-round pick from BYU was in on tackles on three consecutive runs in that situational session.

“Oh, yeah. He showed up to you, he is going to show up to me,” Kitchens said, noting that the offensive line went to the wrong linebacker on some of those plays.

Takitaki’s impact prompted running backs coach Stump Mitchell to start trash talking at Takitaki. Kitchens said that was in character for Mitchell, a former St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals running back.

“It was all friendly fire, friendly fun,” Kirksey said of Mitchell. “That means we’re doing something good.”

Kirksey likes the infectious energy of Takitaki, even though Takitaki could eventually replace him or middle linebacker Schobert.

“I like Taki. He is going to be a guy that gets the team riled up,” Kirksey said. “He is energetic in the meeting room. He is energetic if we are lifting weights or eating lunch. He is going to be energetic the whole time. That is something you like out of a linebacker — somebody who is going to be vocal, somebody who is going to run around and have fun and compete.”

Kirksey said Takitaki is not one who becomes a nuisance with incessant chatter.

“You’re not like, ‘Oh, Taki, be quiet.’ He talks when he needs to and he’s a young dawg,” Kirksey said. “He’s going to be one of those guys where in the future he’s going to be a baller.”

Takitaki got under the skin of running back Duke Johnson on Day 1, when Takitaki popped Johnson during a nine-on-seven play and Johnson had to be restrained.

“Maybe the first day was more physical than it should have been, everything else he’s been doing a great job,” Schobert said of Takitaki. “Obviously, you’ve got to learn to practice and keep people healthy, but you don’t want to take what makes a guy great out of him because Taki’s going to fly around a hundred miles an hour all the time, try to thud up and be violent. That’s how he plays football.

“When we get to games and play other teams, everybody’s going to be loving it. Obviously, you can’t really do stupid stuff, but you can’t really tell him to back off doing things that’s made him great.”



Touching moment

Running backs were going through position drills near the back stands when Nick Chubb spotted a young boy in a Baker Mayfield jersey with an orange sign that read, "It's My 9th Birthday Today!" Chubb fired a football to the youngster, who immediately burst into tears.