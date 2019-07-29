BEREA — Greg Robinson resurrected his NFL career last season with the Browns, and now the veteran offensive lineman is trying to prove he's worthy of becoming their long-term starting left tackle.

"I accept all challenges," Robinson told the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com on Monday after the fifth practice of training camp. "Someone may not think that I'm able to be a home left tackle, but I have to prove that for myself first and foremost."

General Manager John Dorsey rescued Robinson from the scrap heap in June 2018. Robinson returned the favor midway through last season by bailing out the Browns.

The second overall pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson failed to meet expectations while starting 42 of his 46 games with the Los Angeles Rams, who traded him to the Detroit Lions in June 2017 for a sixth-round selection. Then the Lions cut him in November 2017 after an ankle injury knocked him out after six starts.

Robinson didn't have a job until Dorsey took a flier on him as insurance. After undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison struggled as the starting left tackle in the first eight games and became ill, Robinson stepped into the role and never relinquished the job.

The Browns allowed 62 quarterback hits, including 33 sacks, in the first eight games, but after the switch at left tackle, they surrendered just 11 quarterback hits, including five sacks, in the final eight games, according to press-box statistics.

Per ProFootballFocus.com, Robinson gave up one sack and zero QB hits last season in 311 pass-blocking snaps. The negative is he became one of only two offensive tackles with double-digit penalties despite playing in fewer than 10 games.

Still, Robinson's outings were strong enough for Dorsey to re-sign him in February to a one-year, $7 million contract. Robinson wanted to return, and a quintessential prove-it deal made sense for both sides.

"It's just the locker room, the camaraderie, the guys in the building, it just like makes you want to come to work," Robinson said. "I've been in some places where I didn't feel the same."

Robinson, 26, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, though he hopes to secure a future in Cleveland.

"Browns all the way, man. That's how I want to end it," he said. "I don't really want to jump around anymore. I feel like it's up to me, depending on how I work, how hard I prepare.

"If I was to end up somewhere else, which I don't want to, but I feel like I'll be fine. [I've] just [got to] trust the process and grind my ass off and basically set myself up to leave no gray area."

How crucial is 2019 for Robinson? Instead of relaxing, he started training immediately after the season in Miami.

"I really wanted to focus on just showing up in a good shape to where I'm not really struggling to make it through camp, and I was trying to get my weight under control," said Robinson, who's listed as 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds.

Robinson's quest to become a consistent, reliable starter should be aided by his daily camp battles with Pro Bowl defensive ends Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon. It's not uncommon for them to get the best of Robinson, and he's not ashamed of it, either. Robinson explained Vernon is "real strong — he's got great leverage" and called Garrett "scary — he's really explosive." He's convinced they'll prepare him for the game's elite edge rushers.

"I can get by with piss-poor technique sometimes and still block the guy," Robinson said, "but you've got to be on your s*** with these guys.

"Regardless of any one of those guys beating me, I know I've got to put that aside and work on my weaknesses basically. Just to have those [times] they can expose my weaknesses, I'm all for it."

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is in favor of it, too.

"Myles is a pretty good player, and I think Greg is a pretty good player," Kitchens said. "I think that's a good competition.

"Myles has aspirations to be more, and I want him to be more because he can be more. I want him to be the best that he can be. Greg has stiff competition."

Robinson appreciates the guidance of Kitchens and new offensive line coach James Campen.

He relishes playing next to left guard Joel Bitonio and relies on him for help with the playbook — "he's a great role model," Robinson said — and loves blocking for Baker Mayfield after bonding with the quarterback last year — "we connected like glue from the first day," Robinson said.

Robinson admitted he feels more confident and comfortable with the Browns than he did earlier in his career.

"Being picked No. 2 overall, it's rare for guys to just jump around the way I have," said Robinson, a former Auburn University standout. "But I let a lot of things get in the way, and I don't feel like I'm going to do that anymore. So that's really important, and it just comes with experience, learning the game and learning your environment and knowing what you can do, what you can't do, staying away from negativity and just focusing on your job.

"It's all about what company you keep, who's going to help lift you up rather than tear you down because there are people that are out there that really don't want to see you succeed, and when you're doing bad, it's 10 times worse. But it's up to you if you listen to the outside noise. I feel like as long as you believe deeply in yourself and your skill set, come forward every day and just put in the work, your confidence should be sky high."

With Mayfield throwing to wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the running back stable, the Browns have the makings of an electric offense.

The line, though, is viewed by many outsiders as a question mark because Dorsey traded starting right guard Kevin Zeitler for Vernon in March and the competition there is unsettled. Plus, Robinson and right tackle Chris Hubbard are attempting to convince everyone the Browns don't need upgrades at their positions.

"[The doubt] almost just makes us want to work that much harder just to keep that fire alive and let people know that we're going to be all right regardless of who's on the field because the coaching is just that good," Robinson said. "They're going to have us prepared, and I trust it."

