Walsh Jesuit senior Connor Bailey has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers at Xavier University.

Bailey, who will play baseball for the Musketeers, pitched a shutout against Cincinnati St. Xavier in the Ohio Jesuit Tournament final as a sophomore in 2018, and as a junior in 2019 posted a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA. He also held opponents to a .154 batting average in 16 1/3 innings over seven appearances this past season.

“I am really excited for the opportunity to play baseball at Xavier University,” Bailey said. “Playing baseball at Walsh Jesuit under coach [Chris] Kaczmar has really helped to prepare me for the next level. I think Xavier will be a great fit and I look forward to being able to play for coach [Billy] O’Conner.”

Bailey, a Medina resident, helped Walsh finish 26-4 and earn a national ranking last season. The Warriors won a Division I district title with victories over Stow, Solon and Hudson, then defeated Jackson in a regional semifinal before losing to Mentor in a regional final.

Bailey was part of a part of pitching staff that also featured Nathan Stahl, Yassir Kahook, Nicholas Leonatti, Bobby Perebzak and Brock Belsole.

“Over the four years Connor has been in our program, I would be hard-pressed to identify a player who has improved more from start to finish,” Kaczmar said. “Connor has been a tremendous asset to the team, both inside the lines and out. He possesses an abundant set of tools with an extremely high ceiling on the mound and truly has a great deal of potential. More importantly, he is a good person whose presence and sense of humor light up the dugout.

“Connor is also a highly intelligent competitor with a genuine passion and enthusiasm for the game. He is a talented player who combines the qualities of a skilled pitcher with a work ethic and attitude that is coveted by our coaching staff.”

Bailey also plays football at Walsh.

