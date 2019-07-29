The idea for this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast was supposed to fully be about the upcoming MLB trade deadline on Wednesday. Then Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer decided to launch a baseball from the pitcher's mound over the outfield wall at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.

Now, Bauer's long toss may not lead to a trade. And really, throwing a baseball is far from a big offense. But it's just another incident with Bauer. The real damage will be if he gets suspended by the league.

Anyway, the trade deadline on Wednesday. The Indians made a minor trade over the weekend, acquiring relief pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo. Is that the only move the team will make?

Ryan explains what the Indians could do and why they're doing it. He also details Cleveland's philosophy when it comes to making trades.

On mobile and don't see a podcast player above? Find a direct link to the show here. You can also subscribe on Google Podcasts here and find us on Spotify here.