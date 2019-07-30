Fisher Cats 2, RubberDucks 1

The long ball gave the New Hampshire Fisher Cats the lead, a bunt gave them an Eastern League win over the RubberDucks at Akron's Canal Park on Tuesday.

The Ducks (48-60, 14-25) tied it 1-1 with a base hit from Alexis Pantoja in the seventh, but it didn’t stay deadlocked long.

With Logan Warmoth on third and one out in the eighth, Santiago Espinal executed a perfect safety squeeze to the left of pitcher Jared Robinson. Robinson fielded and threw home to Logan Ice, but Warmoth beat the throw easily to snap a four-game winning streak for the RubberDucks.

The Ducks put runners on first and third with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but Andruw Monasterio grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.

The second game of the three-game series begins Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Ducks left-hander Sam Hentges (1-10, 5.38) and Fisher Cats right-hander Justin Dillon (3-2, 4.06) are the scheduled pitchers.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

