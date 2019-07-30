Twenty-six members of the St. Vincent-St. Mary Class of 2019 have finalized their plans to compete in college athletics.

Carley Whitney and Willie McGee of the St. V-M athletic department announced the signings.

Among a group of 18 boys is Lunden McDay, a basketball player who has signed to play at Ohio University. McDay helped the Irish win Division II state championships in 2017 and 2018, and finish as Division I state runner-up in 2019.

McDay is also a great-nephew of Akron legend Gus Johnson.

“Lunden is the kind of player coaches just love to have,” St. V-M boys basketball coach Dru Joyce II said in March. “He does everything the way you want it done. It is not about him, it is always about the team. … His work ethic is always great. He is a very focused young man.”

Joyce also praised McDay for being “an efficient scorer” and a guy “who will set the screen to get someone else open to get a shot.”

St. V-M graduate Chris Painter is also planning to play basketball at Mount Union. Painter contributed to the Irish Division II state title teams in 2017 and 2018, the Division II state runner-up squad in 2016 and the Division I state runner-up team in 2019.

The following boys from the St. V-M Class of 2019 have committed to play football in college: Russell Cooper III (Gannon); Joshua Jones (Mount Union); Jack Knox (Baldwin Wallace); Damien Palmer (Highland Junior College); Dalen Peeks (Wayne State); Myron Tibbs (John Carroll) and Anthony Ward (Baldwin Wallace).

The other boys from the St. V-M Class of 2019 who have pledged to compete in college are: Garrett Bischof (Mount Union, baseball); Max Chmura (Ohio Northern, lacrosse); Alec Coombs (John Carroll, soccer); Anthony Mazzagatti (Muskingum, lacrosse); Nolan Michaels (Bloomsburg, soccer); Alex Phillip (John Carroll, cross country); Ian Quinn (Walsh, soccer); Ed Suber (Kent State, wrestling) and Elijah Washington (Shawnee State, bowling).

Whitney, who is the St. V-M girls basketball coach, said the list of eight girls includes five who have signed to play basketball at the next level: Maria Dobson (Tiffin); Jada Haines (Northwestern Ohio); Aubrie Marsh (Ursuline); Mackenzie Moss (Walsh) and Samaria Murry (Bethany College).

Dobson, Haines, Marsh, Moss, Murry and classmate Sophia Williams (a Youngstown State track and field recruit) each played key roles on the Irish girls basketball team that made a Division II state semifinal appearance.

The other two girls from the St. V-M Class of 2019 who are set to compete in college are Regina Cetnarowski (Capital, volleyball) and Nina Zraik (Kent State, cross country and track and field).

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.