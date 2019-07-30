The Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor-league righty Thomas Hatch.

As part of the trade announced Tuesday, the Blue Jays agreed to send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps' contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses.

Phelps will cost Chicago a maximum of $1.25 million. The Cubs are responsible for the $819,892 remaining of his 2019 salary and the first $430,108 of the performance bonuses Phelps earns.

The 32-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0-for-2 in save chances.

He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017) and Toronto.

To open a 40-man roster spot for Phelps, the Cubs moved left-hander Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day injured list.

Phelps is the third player in three days traded by the rebuilding Blue Jays after right-hander Marcus Stroman was sent to the New York Mets and utilityman Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay.

Hatch, 24, was 4-10 with a 4.59 ERA this season at Double-A Tennessee. Selected by Chicago on the third round of the 2016 amateur draft with the 104th pick, Hatch signed for a $573,900 bonus. He is 17-27 with a 4.10 ERA in 73 starts over three minor league seasons.

White Sox make moves

The Chicago White Sox activated shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte.

Chicago optioned outfielder Ryan Cordell to Charlotte on Tuesday. Pitcher Dylan Covey was optioned to the Triple-A team on Sunday after lasting just 14 pitches against Minnesota, an 11-1 loss that dropped him to 1-7.

Anderson was hitting .317 with 11 homers and 37 RBI in 70 games before spraining his right ankle June 25. He was 8-for-23 (.346) with one homer and four RBI during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Charlotte.

Fulmer is on his fifth stint with the White Sox this season. He is 1-1 with a 6.32 ERA in 13 appearances.