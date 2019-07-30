Cincinnati Bengals star receiver A.J. Green had ankle surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the start of the season.

Green hurt his left ankle during the opening practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into him while breaking up a pass.

Coach Zac Taylor said Green had surgery Tuesday morning and likely won't be ready for the start of the season. Cincinnati opens at Seattle on Sept. 8 and then hosts San Francisco. The Bengals visit Buffalo the third week followed by a Monday night game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 30.

"He's going to miss some regular-season games," Taylor said. "How many, I don't know. Very hopefully he's back at the beginning of the regular season and it's not more than a couple of games."

It's the second straight season that Green has suffered a significant injury. He missed half of last season with an injured right toe that required surgery. The Bengals went easy with him during offseason workouts, and he felt fully recovered for the start of training camp.

Less than an hour into the first practice, he got hurt. A specialist recommended surgery to help the healing process.

"We're thankful they saw everything they saw, and it's just going to be a couple of games and we're going to get it all taken care of," Taylor said.

Debut in Canton

None of the Broncos' four quarterbacks has ever taken a snap for them in a game. Three of them will make their Denver debut Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons in Canton.

Joe Flacco, acquired in a trade with Baltimore last winter, will sit out the Hall of Fame Game that kicks off the NFL exhibition slate along with most of the Broncos' other starters.

Rookies Drew Lock and Brett Rypien will get some work against Atlanta behind fourth-year pro Kevin Hogan, the incumbent backup and former Browns player who joined the Broncos last September off waivers.

Rookie injured

Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury Tuesday.

Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. Collier was attended to on the field for a brief time before limping off and eventually needing a cart to get back to the locker room. Trainers appeared to be looking at Collier's ankle.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown was one of the first to get to Collier and said it, "looked like he was in a lot of pain. I'm hoping he's all right."

Collier was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft in April.

Around the league

Andrew Luck did not participate in the Indianapolis Colts' practice Tuesday and will miss at least two more workouts because of a strained left calf. ... New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared to practice after hurting his left during practice Monday. ... The Detroit Lions signed free agent defensive tackle Fredrick Jones and released wide receiver Brandon Reilly. ... The Chicago Bears removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the physically unable to perform list after he suffered a knee sprain in minicamp.