BEREA — As Browns general manager John Dorsey built a playoff-caliber roster, Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.’s excitement over his hometown team grew.

The Revere High School product tweeted his joy when the Browns traded for Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry in March 2018. When Dorsey dealt for New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham this March, Nance angled for a jersey on Twitter.

Nance attended Browns training camp on Wednesday with rookies Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Dean Wade. But when asked if this is the Browns team he’s waited for his entire life for, Nance, 26, took a larger view.

“I feel like this is what the city’s been waiting for, all of Cleveland,” Nance said. “The Browns have such a strong fan base, [and] now we’ve got something to really get excited about. These games are going to be electric this year.

“I’m pumped. We’re as talented as anybody could hope to be. I’m really excited to see us put it together.”

Naturally, Nance has respect for Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler.

“He’s pretty incredible. He's one of those talents where you don’t know what he’s going to do until he does it,” said Nance, wearing a long-sleeved cotton hoodie with Brownie the Elf on the front.

Trainer Steve Spiro, assistant trainer Albert Padilla and director of player development Mike Gerrity were among those in the Cavs’ contingent. Nance said the rookies were in town for the week, so “a group effort” organized the visit.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey gave Nance a shout-out early in practice. Midway through, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett came to the sideline to give each of the Cavs a bro-hug. Nance said he has heard what a good guy Garrett is and hopes they can spend time together.

Garland, the point guard from Vanderbilt who was the fifth overall pick, said it marked his first NFL camp practice.

“They are huge in person. I have a lot of football friends, they can compare a little bit,” Garland said.

Asked about meeting Garrett, Garland said, “It was really cool. He’s huge, too. Hopefully he comes to some games.”

Shooting guard Windler, the 26th pick out of Belmont University in Nashville, said he had been to one Tennessee Titans camp session.

“It’s just crazy seeing these guys up close. Obviously they’ve got a lot of star power this year, so it’s going to be fun to be able to come to some games and cheer ‘em on,” Windler said. Of Garrett, Windler added, “He’s a heckuva player. Him coming over and introducing himself to us was a good greeting.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said the Cavs left before he could meet them, but he was glad they came.

“It was good having them out. We are Cleveland fans,” Kitchens said.

Receiver's status

Receiver Antonio Callaway has been a surprise in this camp because he has seldom appeared with the first-team offense. It's been Rashard Higgins, not Callaway, serving as the No. 3 receiver behind starters Beckham and Landry. Callaway made an appearance with the first unit Wednesday after Jaelen Strong left practice with an undisclosed injury.

"What we ask of everybody is consistency," quarterback Baker Mayfield said when asked about Callaway. "We don’t want to be a roller-coaster team. You don’t want to be up and down, and I’m not saying that Callaway’s doing that every day.

"But we’ve got to be able to have guys that rotate and play different spots. And we’re working him at a couple of different spots, and we’re expecting a lot out of those guys. And that’s the great part about it right now, and so Callaway’s progressing very nicely."

Kitchens was asked what Callaway needs to show.

"He needs to keep getting better," Kitchens replied. "He needs to keep deciphering the coverages and his reads accordingly, and he needs to be consistent catching the ball and running routes, and he'll get to where he's wanting to go."

Facial hair watch

Mayfield has been having fun with his new mustache, repeatedly using his fingers to smooth it out while he's on camera.

However, he's being coy about whether there's a story behind his new look.

"Maybe you’ll find out, maybe you won’t," he said. "That’s the elegance of having a mustache. You don’t know what’s going to happen."

Asked if it's part of a quarterback-bonding ritual, Mayfield said, "It’s like the QB RV. You guys [in the media] just don’t know."

Extra points

• Mayfield gave his former University of Oklahoma teammate Austin Seibert a vote of confidence after the rookie fifth-round pick had another rough day of kicking. Seibert and incumbent Greg Joseph both went 5-for-5 (33, 39, 43, 46 and 49 yards) in a field-goal period. But in team drills, Joseph missed a 41-yard field goal, and Seibert went 1-for-3 (made from 37 yards and missed from 54 and 46). "It's practice," Mayfield said. "He's going to get it ironed out. That's why he was drafted that high. He's working on it."

• Center JC Tretter had one of his ankles taped after an 11-on-11 session, but he didn't stop practicing. "I wouldn't expect anything other from him than to finish," Kitchens said. "I don't know where that expectation level came from that he needed to sit out because he had a little hurt ankle. JC demonstrated last year that he can play hurt." Tretter played the final 10 games with a high-ankle sprain.

• Eric Kush took his turn as the first-team right guard. He's still vying with Austin Corbett and Kyle Kalis for the starting job.