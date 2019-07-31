CLEVELAND — Indians president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff for the last nine months have been put in a difficult position, one that entails walking a tightrope and balancing numerous goals all at once.

There was a need to move resources around the roster to better compete in 2019. At the same time, there was a need to reallocate their assets in a way better sets them up — by control and payroll — for 2020 and beyond. And, while you're at it, some payroll needed to be trimmed, too.

Trading away such a talented pitcher like Trevor Bauer can be a dangerous path to take, but the Indians' front office on Tuesday found the three-team deal that checked every box by acquiring outfielders Yanmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig, left-handed pitcher Logan Allen and lower-level prospects Victor Nova and Scott Moss.

"I thought at the winter meetings, I told you guys, I thought they pulled a rabbit out of a hat, and here we go again," said manager Terry Francona.

Trying to reshape the roster now while also setting up the future simultaneously isn't an easy task. Overnight, it appears the Indians lengthened their lineup and addressed a platoon issue by adding the right-handed power-hitting duo of Reyes and Puig.

“Hopefully they add some depth. They add some balance," Antonetti said. "Both guys are really productive hitters, are capability of hitting the ball out of the ballpark at any point in time. Combine that with some of the other guys we have in our lineup, we feel like we now have a deep lineup that’s capable of scoring runs in a variety of different ways.”

Puig is the bigger name, but Reyes, still only 24 years old, is the key asset from this deal on paper. Reyes is under club control through the 2024 season and becomes a key, long-term piece to the lineup. At 6-5, 275 pounds, he carries with him a sizable stature and has the power to go with it. Reyes in 185 games in the majors has hit 43 home runs with an .843 OPS. In that time, he's been worth 2.6 fWAR and has a wRC+ of 122. This season, he's belted 27 home runs with an .847 OPS.

Puig becomes potentially a short-term rental for the Indians as someone who can hit free agency this winter. And for a lineup desperate for right-handed help, the combination of the two solves the issue. Puig this year has hit .255 with a .785 OPS and 22 home runs.

"I think the people in San Diego are devastated," Francona said, speaking to Reyes' value. "Everybody said we’ve getting a man in every sense of the word and I think with Puig, a lot of people feel like we’re going to get the two best months of his career. I hope that’s the case. Genuinely excited about getting to know these guys and turn them loose.”

Puig grades much better defensively than Reyes and has one of the game's stronger arms from the outfield. Reyes was playing right field for the San Diego Padres in the National League but figures to fit better as the Indians' primary designated hitter, where his value can be maximized as only a slugger.

“Yeah I mean the first thing that jumps out is his power," Chernoff said. "He’s a young, right-handed hitter that can fit in the middle of the lineup with that type of power and hopefully be in the middle of the lineup for the next five or six years. So, you know, all-field hitter, very patient at the plate and incredible power.” Allen, who is being assigned to Triple-A Columbus, is currently ranked as the No. 98 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He fits in as another option in the Indians' rotation depth between the majors and Triple-A. He's struggled this season (6.75 ERA in the majors, 5.15 at Triple-A), but he's someone the Indians have been keeping an eye on.

"Logan Allen is a guy that was a really high-profile, kind of Top 100 type of prospect in the industry who we’ve been following for a long time," Chernoff said. "I mean we were on him during the draft and have followed him throughout his minor league career. ... We feel like with his pitch mix and potential continued development, he could be a middle-of-the-rotation type starter."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.