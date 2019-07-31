BEREA — Coach Freddie Kitchens’ recent decision to hold his daily news conference before watching practice film may have saved the Browns from a public flogging Wednesday.

Penalty flags flew, passes were dropped, handoffs were botched and kickers Austin Seibert and Greg Joseph had a miserable day. After Seibert’s 54-yard attempt sailed wide right and Joseph’s 41-yard try went wide left, a fan yelled to the general manager, “We need a kicker, [John] Dorsey.”

The crowd cheered when Seibert finally put one through from 37 yards.

It was the sixth practice of training camp and by far the sloppiest. The new darlings of the NFL looked like they were headed for a 6-10 season, not the projected 10-6 or better.

But Kitchens didn’t need to see the two-hour session again to know what bothered him most. He wants the Browns to be a smart football team and what they showed in situational two-minute drills at the end of the day showed they have Myles, er, miles, to go in that regard.

Clock management was a problem even before the kicker and holder trotted onto the field.

The Browns trailed by two and faced second and 5 from the 50 with eight seconds remaining when quarterback Drew Stanton hit first-year receiver Ishmael Hyman, who headed for the goal line. But either Hyman waited too long to get out of bounds or Kitchens decided to penalize the group for his dawdling, so there was no kick attempt that could have given the Browns a one-point victory.

“Browns lose again,” one fan muttered.

A James Madison product, Hyman is a long shot to make the team, but that wasn’t the crux of the matter. The Browns lost four games by three points or fewer a year ago and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opener. Even with a roster that wasn’t nearly as stocked as the 2019 Browns, better decision-making could have made a difference.

Perhaps finding examples of the price paid for a lack of awareness in the clutch tempered what many presumed would be a fiery Kitchens news conference.

“Yes, I thought that part of it was sloppy, but I also think it is a learning process and that is what we are trying to do is trying to get everyone better,” Kitchens said of the situational session. “We are trying to be a smart football team, and we are going to be a smart football team if we want to get to where we are going.”

That destination is the Super Bowl, a goal Kitchens doesn’t want to talk about all season. He has the right leader to help the Browns clean up such issues in quarterback Baker Mayfield, a gutsy, instinctual player with a high football IQ.

“There are games won and lost because of one play or one decision,” Kitchens said. “It usually falls on the coach on what decision, but after that ball is snapped, we need to play smart. We need to know what to do and what situation is occurring in front of us and react accordingly.

“This game is about the players. The coaches are not out there. The coaches can’t walk them through it every time it happens during a game. We want to develop and keep creating an environment so we can learn these things so we can be a smarter football team.”

It wasn’t hard to imagine what the Browns talked about on Wednesday night.

During practice, Kitchens called out offensive lineman Eric Kush for a penalty, saying, “Make that play, 72.” The Browns had at least three fumbles, one by Mayfield, another botched handoff from Stanton to running back D’Ernest Johnson, one after a reception. Pharaoh Brown and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi dropped passes. Two passes were batted down, presumably by defensive end Myles Garrett. Safety Sheldrick Redwine saw his interception of Stanton nullified by defensive offside.

But if Kitchens saved the best — or in this case worst — for later, he’ll surely show a Mayfield pass to Rashard Higgins.

The 24-year-old receiver made the catch between cornerback Greedy Williams and safety Damarious Randall, but didn’t finish the play. Mayfield chastised Higgins, saying, “Keep on running, nobody touched you; you’re not down.” It was ruled a touchdown because Higgins wasn’t tackled.

“Situational football is what you guys saw today. We need to stress that. We need to be a smart football team and be a step ahead of the game 'cause you won't win if you play dumb,” Mayfield said.

“We're not at the end of the year. We're not in the playoffs. We're working on getting better each day and that's the beauty about training camp. It's not going to be perfect. You always need to have something to work on.”

Put that way, the sloppiest practice of training camp may have had the most value for those wearing orange and brown. As painful as the criticism behind closed doors may have been, a plethora of mistakes provided a stockpile of teachable moments.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Browns blog at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.