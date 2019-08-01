Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 10-4 win over the Houston Astros.

1. The Indians' bullpen has largely continued to produce well above what the anticipated — or even reasonably optimistic — expectations were on Opening Day. Aside from Brad Hand, the Indians were long on familiar faces and question marks but short on track records. Andrew Miller, Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw were now all gone from bullpen's past, and bridging the gap between arguably the game's best rotation (on paper, if healthy) and one of the game's best closers was a key question mark. Nonetheless, the bullpen has acted as a life jacket for a lineup that nearly sank the Indians' hopes of playing in the postseason back in May.

2. Nick Goody has been an integral part of the bullpen's success, and his return as a key member in the middle innings for manager Terry Francona has certainly been welcomed. Goody was a key part to the 2017 bullpen, when he established his place with a 2.80 ERA, a 3.45 FIP and an 11.9 K/9 rate. He then lost nearly all of 2018 after needing arthroscopic elbow surgery and was still largely working his way back this season. He then was shelled at Triple-A to the tune of a 7.77 ERA in 24 1/3 innings.

3. Since his promotion to the majors on June 5, though, he's delivered for a rag-tag bullpen, one that the Indians didn't address — or, at least, couldn't find the right deal — at the trade deadline. Since that time, Goody holds a 1.54 ERA, a 3.06 FIP and 30 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings, and he's been added to the list of relievers that have all played roles in carrying their weight ahead of Hand.

4. “When [Goody] went to Triple-A to start the year, he didn’t do very well," Francona said. "Since he’s been here, he’s been probably our best swing-and-miss guy. Other than Brad [Hand], he can miss bats, which is important — especially against big right-handed hitters.”

5. Goody was also on the mound for the game's biggest sequence on Wednesday night, with the Indians clinging to a 6-4 lead and Jose Altuve up with the bases loaded and two outs. Francona has credited Altuve in the past as being one of the absolute toughest outs in the game. Goody attacked Altuve with three consecutive fastballs and worked to a 1-2 count and then threw a slider far outside the zone but quality enough of a pitch to get Altuve to bite at it just enough.

6. "That dude's a really good player," Goody said of Altuve. "I think I threw him three fastballs and he saw one slider and he swung, but it was probably my better one of the night, happy it was to him, happy he swung."

7. Roberto Perez's swing changes from this past winter continue to pay off. He belted two home runs Wednesday night to mark his first career multi-homer game in the regular season. He also now ranks third among AL catchers with 18 home runs and has a wRC+ of 108. Last season, his wRC+ was 40, 60-percent below league average. In 2017, it was 73. In 2016? 55. Perez is likely never going to be a great hitter, nor will he ever likely hit for a higher average. But the power has brought value, and right when the Indians have needed it the most.

8. “Berto has proven, when he hits the ball the other way, he’s strong enough to do damage and it makes him more dangerous. And you saw it tonight,” Francona said.

9. Perez did, though, reveal after the game that he's been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly the past month and said his timing was off after the All-Star break. Quietly, he's been receiving treatment for it, and he's played well enough to stay in the lineup.

10. “I’ve been dealing for a month or so with an ankle injury," Perez said. "I’ve been getting treatment and I want to stay on the field. I want to be out there with the team, so I’m doing everything we can in the trainer’s room so I can go out there and play. ... It’s my right ankle. It’s been bugging me. Like I said, a month ago and it’s feeling better. It’s just a matter of time.”

