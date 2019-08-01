BEREA — Offensive coordinator Todd Monken offered an explanation for why the Browns have mostly relegated wide receiver Antonio Callaway to the second- and third-team offense through the first seven practices of training camp.

"Hell, he came in a little bit out of shape probably," Monken said after Thursday's session. "The last seven days, he’s getting himself back in shape, putting himself in position. You can see that he's starting to feel more comfortable and make plays.

"You can see, and I'm sure he feels it as well. That's the tough part with the way the collective bargaining [agreement] is. You bring them back and you work and then you let them go and you have five or six weeks [of summer vacation], and you come back. Luckily, he hasn't pulled anything. He's been fine."

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens agreed Callaway needed to be challenged upon his arrival at camp on July 24.

"Antonio knows what was expected out of him and his best day was today," Kitchens said after the seventh practice of camp. "He does seem like he needed a little pushing, but he also knew what was expected out of him. So he came back, and he’s worked his tail off for the last week. And I think it’s showing up by him getting in better shape."

On June 6, the final day of mandatory minicamp, Callaway admitted he reported to training camp last year as an out-of-shape rookie fourth-round draft pick. He vowed not to repeat the mistake.

"I didn’t really take my offseason serious [last year]," Callaway said in June. "This year, I’m taking it serious."

Asked about Callaway's promise, Monken quipped, "Did you get a deadline or date of when that vow was going to start? Someone can vow to lose five pounds and that can be over a year. It just depends on when that end date is. He's working himself to be in that position. I thought today he was really good."

Callaway's status with the Browns has been mysterious ever since camp began. Everyone who follows the Browns expected him to serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but Rashard Higgins has filled the role instead.

Callaway's conditioning, or lack thereof, provides some insight about why he has practiced mostly with the second and third units while lesser-known receivers like Derrick Willies and Jaelen Strong have taken first-team reps ahead of him.

"One thing I really do like about AC is he's very coachable," Monken said. "He wants you to coach him. He wants to hear what you have to say."

The coaches are telling him to get into shape coming off a rookie season in which he caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

"He really has tremendous upside," Monken said. "We all know that. You guys saw it last year. He’s explosive, has really good down-the-field-ball-tracking ability, so there’s a lot to like there. It’s just he’s still a very young player in this league to go from a skill player to a wide receiver. He’s still developing himself as a wide receiver and developing the trust with the quarterbacks."

