A total of 33 students — 17 boys and 16 girls — from the Wadsworth Class of 2019 have finalized their plans to compete in college athletics.

“After the Class of 2018 sent 39 graduates to compete at the collegiate level this past school year, the Class of 2019 at Wadsworth High School did not disappoint,” Grizzlies athletic director Brad Musgrave said.

Among the boys are Kai Wagner and Mason McMillen, who are both staying close to home and heading to the University of Akron. Wagner is set to play on the UA men’s soccer team and McMillen is joining the Zips football team.

Wadsworth 2019 graduates Carson Risher (Ohio Northern) and Zach Linn (Capital) have also committed to play football in college, and Seth Beldean (Mount Union) has pledged to play soccer at the next level.

Four members of the Wadsworth baseball team are set to play in college — Connor Hallas (Point Park University), Nick Lallathin (Walsh), Carl Pennington (Baldwin-Wallace) and Matt Moore (Wittenberg).

The Grizzlies boys track and field team will also be sending four athletes to college in Jacob Atlas (Davenport), Cuyler Adams (Cincinnati Christian), Benji House (Walsh) and Ryan Salzgeber (Ohio Northern). House is also going to run cross country at Walsh.

Three members apiece from Wadsworth’s girls soccer, softball and girls lacrosse teams will also be heading off to a college to compete.

The girls soccer players are Mia Gambaccini (Capital), Elizabeth Talabac (Findlay) and Teddi Farson (Wooster).

The softball players are Madison Long (Tennessee Martin), Shelby Mayes (Cuyahoga Community College) and Corynn Rench (Mount Union).

The girls lacrosse players are Taylor Nagy (Walsh), Anna Callow (Marietta) and Leah McNutt (Otterbein).

“This group of student-athletes are all tremendous kids, great students and exceptional leaders,” Musgrave said. “Like the class before them, they were involved in a lot of athletic success during their four years at our high school.

“They are now reaping the rewards for all of their hard work and dedication as they have earned the opportunity to participate in college athletics during the upcoming school year. I am proud of each one of these fine young men and women, and wish them all the best luck this year in college.”

The other Wadsworth girls preparing for college athletics are Kacie Evans (Georgia, volleyball), Secilia Ho (Southern Illinois, golf), Kylee Batey (Lawrence Technological University, basketball), Maria Busson (Palomar College, basketball), Alyssa Driss (Lake Erie, track and field), Kira Tavanello (Ashland, track and field) and Hannah Berlin (Notre Dame College, swimming and diving).

The other Wadsworth boys slated to compete in college are Luke Baughman (Indiana, wrestling), Michael North (Maryland, wrestling), Jack Simmons (Baldwin-Wallace, basketball) and Brody Geiger (Lake Erie, lacrosse).

