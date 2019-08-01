CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes will be donning a new uniform, playing in a new home ballpark and entering a new clubhouse. But he already held a special connection to the Cleveland area prior to the three-team trade that sent him, Yasiel Puig and three others to Cleveland and Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati.

Reyes, playing in 2014 and 2015 for the Fort Wayne Tincaps, the Class A affiliate with the Padres, traveled with the team to play the Indians' Class A affiliate, the Lake County Captains. It was there that he met the Marian, the woman he'd go on to marry.

"My wife is from Puerto Rico but her mom is from my town [in the Dominican Republic]," Reyes said while meeting with reporters for the first time since the trade. "They were supposed to move here. One day I came to play the Lake County Captains and she went to one of my games. That's when I met her. When I got the news, that was the first thing I told her, like, 'It's crazy, we came back from where we started.' So Cleveland is really special for me. I know I'm going to have a lot of love from this city."

Reyes and Puig will both be inserted into the middle of the Indians' lineup, one that badly needed some pop from the right side. Reyes, though, is slated to be here for the long haul, as he's under club control through the 2024 season. Personally, he has one goal in mind.

"I know my guys [back in San Diego] love me and my team and the city does, too," Reyes said. "But I'm [thinking I'll] do the same thing here in Cleveland, make the people love me like it was back in San Diego."

Puig, in the cleanup spot on Thursday, can hit free agency this winter and might end up as a short-term rental. But, his pending free agency won't add any pressure to his plate. There's already enough with his being inserted into the middle of a division race, and with the Indians' goal of a World Series still in play.

“Now I have a team next to me to help me do the best I can on the field and God giving another opportunity, bringing me to Cleveland, now, with this team, I can make my dream come true: keep going, make the playoffs again, fight in the playoffs," Puig said. "With Houston, the Yankees, no matter who’s coming, we’re going to fight and do the best that we can, like a family and like a team, together, and win the championship, because this team has potential and good players to go to the World Series.”

