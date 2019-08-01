CLEVELAND — Yasiel Puig, one of the newest members within the Indians' clubhouse, will still have to deal with some ramifications after a brawl Tuesday night on the field.

Puig, in the last few moments during his time with the Cincinnati Reds, was involved in a fight between his club and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The fight took place moments after the three-team trade that was about to send Puig, Franmil Reyes and three others to the Indians and Trevor Bauer to the Reds was announced.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball handed down a series of suspensions, which includes three games for Puig due to "aggressive actions" during the fracas. Puig is appealing the suspension and can play in the meantime.

"I don’t have too much to say about that. We’re going to appeal," Puig said. "Things happen in the moment like that when you throw the ball to one of your teammates. You need to go out and defend your teammates. After that, everybody outside the baseball field, we are friends. Thank God there was no injuries for either side."

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff were in manager Terry Francona's office as the trade was making the rounds on social media. They happened to turn on the TV right in the middle of the brawl to see one of the players they had just acquired in the middle of it.

"We've almost come to expect surreal things any time we go to complete trades," Antonetti said, smiling. "We've had, going back to Ubaldo Jimenez warming up with someone else in there at the time we were trading for him and watching him pitch 40-something pitches and then having him do a physical after that. We've almost come to expect it. We would have preferred for that brawl to not happen last night, but it's part of the deal, it happens."

Bad eye

Francona underwent a minor eye surgery on Thursday and had to cancel his normal pre-game press conference with reporters while he recovered.

The minor surgery has also put his status as the manager for tonight's game against the Houston Astros up in the air. It has yet to be determined if he will be able to manage or if bench coach Brad Mills will take over for a day.

