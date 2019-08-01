Kicker Phil Dawson announced his retirement from the NFL after 21 seasons on Thursday and will sign a contract to retire as a Brown on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Berea.

Dawson, 44, launched his career with the Browns in 1999 and remained with the team through the 2012 season. After leaving in free agency, Dawson kicked for the San Francisco 49ers for four years and the Arizona Cardinals for two.

A much-beloved Brown, Dawson holds team records for most career field goals (305), highest career field goal percentage (84.0), most field goals in a season (30 in 2008), highest field goal percentage in a season (93.5 in 2012), field goals in a game (six on Nov. 5, 2006), most consecutive field goals made (29) and most consecutive games with a field goal (23).

Dawson’s 1,271 points for the Browns ranks second behind kicker Lou Groza (1,349) and Dawson’s 215 games stands third in franchise history behind linebacker Clay Matthews (232) and Groza (216). In his final season with Cleveland, Dawson became the only Browns kicker selected to the Pro Bowl, with Groza going as a tackle.

“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a statement. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”

Dawson appeared in 305 career regular season games. He ranks among the league’s career leaders in games (seventh with 305), field goals made (eighth with 441), points scored (11th with 1,847) and field goal percentage (16th with 83.8).

“We are thrilled that Phil Dawson wanted to come back and retire as a Cleveland Brown,” owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He epitomizes the characteristics that we look for in our players – hardworking, professional, consistent and he was a pillar in the community. He is a great example for all current and future Browns.”

A University of Texas product, Dawson was twice honored by the local chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America, voted the 2012 Browns player of the year and the 2007 Dino Lucarelli “Good Guy” award winner. His teammates selected him the 2006 Ed Block Courage Award winner, and Dawson also received the 2006 Doug Dieken Humanitarian Award for his charitable and community efforts.