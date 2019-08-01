Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela was suspended for 10 games, wild-swinging Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds.

Major League Baseball issued eight suspensions Thursday, two days after the fight at Great American Ball Park.

Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.

Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati visits Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates play the New York Mets.

Pirates infielder Jose Osuna was suspended five games while Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.

Bell and the Reds became enraged after Kela threw near Derek Dietrich's head in the late innings. These NL Central rivals have a history of run-ins that included a fracas in April at PNC Park that began after Dietrich stood at the plate to admire a home run — the Pirates have thrown close to him since then.

"This comes down to, really, one of our guys, the ball was thrown at his head. What were we supposed to do? If we don't, I can't live without doing anything to protect one of our guys. It's that simple," Bell said.

"If we don't do anything, if we don't protect ourselves, then their pitcher just gets away with throwing at one of our guy's head," he said.

Bell said he hopes the suspended Reds have their penalties reduced. He disagreed with the length of his ban.

Back with team

Danny Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage in the Chicago White Sox dugout last season, has rejoined the team as its new minor league pitching instructor.

The 32-year-old former reliever will start on Aug. 7 at the club's Double-A affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama.

Farquhar had the hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm in the dugout on April 20, 2018, after facing four batters during a home game against Houston. He attempted a comeback this season when the New York Yankees signed him to a minor league contract, but was released on June 19 after allowing seven runs over three innings in two games at Triple-A.

"I'm completely at peace," Farquhar said Wednesday on a conference call. "The injury affected me more than I was willing to accept."

Injured list

The White Sox have put third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The White Sox made the move before Thursday's game with the New York Mets. Outfielder Ryan Cordell was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.