Ryan Kalil wasn't done playing football, after all.

The five-time Pro Bowl center snapped out of retirement Thursday and agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

The 34-year-old Kalil, who started every game last season for Carolina after playing just six in 2017 because of a neck injury, will need to pass a physical Friday before signing his contract with New York.

Financial terms weren't immediately available. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $8.4 million.

Kalil spoke all last season about it being his final one as a player. He walked away from the game when his contract expired after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Panthers.

He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and is expected to anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start, but he has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.

Coach Adam Gase had recently raved about Harrison and his work with quarterback Sam Darnold, but the Jets decided to upgrade.

It's the first major acquisition by new general manager Joe Douglas, who was hired in May to replace the fired Mike Maccagnan.

Back in pads

Travis Frederick's first day in pads after a year of battling back from a nerve disorder wasn't particularly emotional for the Dallas Cowboys center.

Those moments came earlier, like the first time Frederick hit his max on the squat in the weight room, or set a personal best on another lifting technique.

"Those days, wondering whether or not I was going to be able to lift again let alone hit my max numbers ever again, those days were emotional," Frederick said after his first day in pads at training camp this week.

"Today's a day that I just got a chance to come back out and play football. And playing football is something I've been doing since I was 9 years old, so that's second nature."

Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system, sapped most of Frederick's strength and left him struggling to walk when the Cowboys returned from camp in California last summer.

Top pick hurt

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier will be sidelined for weeks after the defensive end suffered a badly sprained ankle in practice earlier this week.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that Collier's ankle injury was an unusual sprain. Collier went down after getting tangled up during a team drill.

Carroll said it's the type of sprain the team has not had to deal with and is in the upper part of Collier's foot.