CJ DeJohn, a 9-year old Browns fan who connected with Browns Give Back through A Special Wish and Cleveland.com, was among credentialed media as a special junior reporter during today’s training camp session. DeJohn took notes on today’s practice and concluded his workday meeting and conducting interviews with General Manager John Dorsey, Kitchens and players including quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback T.J. Carrie, who he compared surgical scars with.