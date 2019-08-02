Here are nine Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 7-1 loss to the Houston Astros Thursday night.

1. The wait was over. Danny Salazar finally took the mound again, which is something that for quite some time was no longer seen as a sure thing while he battled setback after setback in the desert in Arizona. Nearly two years in the making and a truckload of pitches thrown on a quiet backfield in Goodyear. And then — almost immediately, it was clear something was off.

2. Salazar's velocity was significantly lower even from what he was throwing in his rehab assignments, which was a couple notches below where he sat in 2017. He didn't touch 88 mph in the first inning. His third pitch of the night was crushed for solo home run by George Springer. Baseball Savant seemed to have trouble identifying his fastballs because, well, surely that 87 mph pitch isn't one of them, right? Right!?

3. Salazar said after the game that he pitched through a groin injury, one that he felt early on and that got progressively worse as the outing continued. It was clear during the game that something was either off, something was hurt or he wasn't able to really let it go. According to Salazar, it was the groin injury, though he also doesn't think it's anything serious moving forward.

4. "It happened early in the game a little bit," Salazar said. "As the game was going on, it started getting a little worse. It didn’t let me use my legs. I used my whole body just to have a better performance out there. ... It happened to me in Arizona, like, two months ago. I didn’t feel it after until today."

5. Salazar's two earned runs both were scored via solo home runs, the first by Springer and the second by Alex Bregman in the fourth. In-between those home runs, Salazar was able to avoid trouble dispute the velocity issues and three walks. It was a bit surprising the outing didn't take a worse turn all things considered (particularly that he was facing the Astros).

6. "It was a battle for me today," Salazar said. "At least I got through four innings, only allowed two runs. I’m going to take it as a plus for being out of the games here for two years. Not feeling the way that I wanted to feel out there, coming from having six outings in the minor leagues, feeling great, arms, legs, everything, and this happening today, it was kind of something that took me down a little bit, but I had to battle with it."

7. Bench coach Brad Mills — who managed the game while Terry Francona recovers from minor eye surgery — said afterward that Salazar said something about the groin injury in the fourth inning. It's a bad sign, but it also almost makes this outing a bit more difficult to judge from the Indians' perspective if Salazar was dealing with this extra variable. With Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco on the IL and Trevor Bauer now in Cincinnati, Salazar has an opening to figure into the rotation — if healthy.

8. “His velocity was down. The one thing, in his rehab starts it seemed like his velocity kept climbing and obviously it didn’t happen tonight," Mills said. "And in the fourth inning he had mentioned to us that his groin was bothering him and so that’s why we got him out right there. It was a situation, ya know, you mentioned his velocity, but we were staying close enough. We were still within two, three runs and having a chance to get back in there, hopefully get us some innings, plus get his velocity up like it had in the past.”



9. Perhaps it's a positive Salazar left this four-inning outing without any arm issues, something he's repeatedly dealt with in his rehab once building to a certain volume. But, the groin issue Salazar says he dealt with derailed his night, and it's another injury he now has to monitor. And with that, the questions continue.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.