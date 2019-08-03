Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday night.

1. Adam Plutko is often going to be viewed as a candidate for that No. 5 spot in the Indians' rotation or a respectable spot-start option. He's always had to fight for his chances to break into what has been for several years a loaded and deep rotation.

2. He gets called up, he gets sent down. It's a shame he can't have a miles rewards card with I-71, because he'd have to be considered a Platinum Elite member, or something along those lines. Even when in the majors, he has his routines altered. He was originally going to piggyback Danny Salazar on Thursday, which is enough of an alteration. Then Trevor Bauer was shipped to Cincinnati, and Plutko instead started Saturday's game. He is, effectively, the Indians' pitching version of Gumby. And it's certainly something the Indians appreciate.

3. "Yeah it's not my first time doing it, either," Plutko said. "So, I feel like that's just kind of my job. Sometimes I'm in the bullpen, sometimes I'm starting, sometimes I'm starting with over a week in-between, and I love it. I'll do anything for this team. I'm glad that I got to start tonight for sure."

4. Plutko had his routine messed with and then fired a solid outing against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk to go with four strikeouts. Plutko has had some ugly outings, though Saturday night's represented the seventh time he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 starts. He often hasn't been lights out, but he's been consistent. And with Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco on the IL and Bauer suddenly no longer filling a spot, Plutko has at least given the rotation a hint of consistency.

5. "I thought he was really good," said manager Terry Francona. "Like he has to pitch, he stayed out of the middle, he changed speeds, he threw a pretty good breaking ball at times. He doesn't walk a lot of guys, so he doesn't beat himself. Just thought going through that lineup that third time, pretty good hitters coming through that middle there. Just thought he was up around 88 or somewhere in there, just thought that was enough."

6. The most impressive performance of the night might have belonged to Baker Mayfield, though. Mayfield was shown on the scoreboard, finished his adult beverage, had another one thrown to him that he then shotgunned with his teeth before showcasing his Francisco Lindor jersey and pumping up the crowd. It was an 80-grade scoreboard performance, and the home crowd of course loved every bit of it.

7. Francona said he missed it because he was using the restroom between innings. He heard everyone cheering and came out to see what was going on. Lindor loved it, and when asked if he had a Mayfield jersey himself, Lindor said no, but, "I'm getting one." After all, Lindor went on to blast a three-run home run that next inning. But no, Lindor added he wouldn't chug a beer because he doesn't drink beer. But he might have done it with some whiskey.

8. "We all appreciate him. We like Mayfield a lot, we love him, and we’re all a fan of him," Lindor said. "And what he did with the beer was impressive."

9. The Indians are now 36-15 since June 4 and own the best winning percentage in baseball since June 4. They're also now 15-7 since the All-Star break. The rotation is still returning to health, but the bullpen has continued to hold its own and the lineup has added Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig shortly after Jose Ramirez returned to form.

10. "We had good hitters prior to them two showing up," Lindor said. "Now we add two really good hitters. It’s kind of like the lineups we’ve been having since ’15. ... The Indians have always played better in the second half. We’re a second half team. As soon as the All-Star Game is over, it’s all about going for the playoffs."

