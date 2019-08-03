BROWNS CAMP HAPPENINGS

The Browns wanted to turn up the pressure in their kicking battle during the Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, and incumbent Greg Joseph responded by outdueling rookie fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert.

Joseph made all seven of his kicks. Seibert made four of his six kicks.

Asked if Joseph separated himself, coach Freddie Kitchens said: "We'll evaluate that. We're a long way from that. I'm not trying to avoid your question. We truly are. What if the next one comes out tomorrow and the other one misses them all and the other one makes them? We're just strictly day by day until we have to decide."

Neither kicker has been good throughout the first nine practice of training camp, but Joseph has been better than his counterpart.

In a field-goal period, Joseph made attempts from 33, 38, 43, 46 and 48 yards. Later, he made a 51-yard field goal and an extra point (33 yards)

Seibert made attempts from 33, 38 and 48 yards and missed from 43 (wide left) and 46 (wide right) in a field-goal period. He later made an extra point to cap a team drill.

All of this happened with Phil Dawson in attendance. The legendary Browns kicker officially retired Friday.

• Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the first-team offense settled for Joseph's 51-yard field goal and had a turnover on downs in move-the-ball periods. However, they rebounded in a two-minute drill to end practice, when Mayfield connected with tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 20-yard touchdown. Earlier, in a seven-on-seven drill in the red zone, Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Brown over linebacker Joe Schobert and to tight end David Njoku over linebacker Christian Kirksey.

• Wide receiver Rashard Higgins had his usual reps with the first-team offense taken by Derrick Willies, but Higgins reminded everyone he'll fight. He caught four passes from backup quarterback Drew Stanton in a move-the-ball period. The last reception in the sequence was a 4-yard touchdown.

• Rookie linebacker Mack Wilson continued to stand out. In team drills, the fifth-round pick batted down a pass from Stanton and later intercepted a deflected pass from Stanton. On Friday, Mack made a diving interception, popped off the ground and ran to the end zone.

• Eric Kush served as the first-team right guard, where he's been rotating with Austin Corbett and Kyle Kalis.

• Linebacker Adarius Taylor and defensive tackle Brian Price didn't practice because they're in concussion protocol. Cornerback Phillip Gaines (neck) was another new addition to the list of sidelined players.

• The following players remained idle: defensive end/linebacker Genard Avery (ankle), tight ends Seth DeValve (concussion) and Demetrius Harris (concussion), running backs Duke Johnson (hamstring) and Trayone Gray (calf), receiver Damion Ratley (hamstring), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (abdomen), defensive ends Chad Thomas (illness) and Olivier Vernon (hamstring) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hamstring).

SUNDAY'S SCHEDULE: No practice. The next practice is scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday.

— Nate Ulrich