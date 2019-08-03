CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett rushed so quickly during an 11-on-11 drill in Saturday's Orange & Brown Scrimmage that the Pro Bowl defensive end looked as if he could have stolen the ball from Baker Mayfield a split-second before the quarterback threw an incomplete pass.

"I could have ripped it away and been in the end zone," Garrett said while standing on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium after the ninth practice of training camp.

Garrett has spent most of camp in the backfield, and he revealed he's quicker and faster than he has ever been since the Browns drafted him first overall in 2017 because he lost 10 pounds in the offseason.

"I’m feeling lighter on my toes and a little bit faster, fast like I was in college," said Garrett, a former Texas A&M University star.

"I just felt like I needed my old speed back. And I just tried to keep the strength that I had the last two years and see if I could combine that and see if there’d be a frightening mix."

Playing at 262 pounds instead of 272, Garrett is a lean, mean, quarterback-harassing machine. He's the lightest he's ever been in the NFL, but he played as light as 252 pounds as a freshman and early in his sophomore season in college.

Garrett explained it was his idea to lose weight, and the Browns were supportive. He worked with the team's nutritionist, Katy Meassick, and strength and conditioning staff to drop from 272 to 262 pounds. The 6-foot-4 lineman has changed his diet, sticking to two snacks, one big meal and a lot of water each day.

"That was all me," Garrett, whose 13.5 sacks last season ranked seventh in the NFL, said of coming up with the idea to lose weight. "That was something I had been thinking about all offseason, getting a little bit lighter, being a little bit more agile and just being able to have more conditioning, more endurance on the field, being able to play 90 snaps a game if need be."

"[The Browns] believed it would be something that would be good for me and beneficial to my game, and we’d just kind of see what I could do with it. If I came out here and I looked sluggish or I didn’t look as strong, they’d definitely tell me to gain that weight back. But since it’s been looking good, they’re going to keep on following my lead."

Garrett, 23, pointed out professional athletes often slim down to enhance their performance and increase their longevity. He discussed former NFL defensive end Julius Peppers as an example, but he has looked at other sports, too.

"LeBron [James] and his kale smoothies and all that, it's just taking care of your body and making sure you're playing at the weight that's most comfortable to you," Garrett said. "And 272, there were a lot of parts of the season uncomfortable for me."

Comfort is important, but Garrett doesn't want to sacrifice strength, either. His ability to set the edge in the run game is essential to his job.

"I feel like nothing's really changed," Garrett said, "and if anything, I'll be able to add some power to those speed moves just to add a little bit of variety. And that's thanks to [defensive line coach] Tosh [Lupoi] and [assistant defensive line coach John] Parrella.

"Speed helps get power. If you're under somebody's pads, you're always going to win. I feel like I'm going to be low enough and I'm going to come hard enough that [the edge is] going to set every single time."

Thus far, Garrett has been consistently dominant at his new playing weight.

"He has been very consistent," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "You know what? Myles has an high expectation of himself. We have just as high of expectation of him as he does himself. We're going to hold him to that, and he's going to hold himself to that."

Asked what Garrett is doing better this year than last, Kitchens said, "I think he's playing every down."

It's natural to surmise Garrett is playing at a higher level on each snap partly because his endurance is improved and he's healthy.

"Best I've felt in a very long time," Garrett said. "Just trying to keep that same health throughout the duration of the season."

His spirits have been lifted, too, by the rise of the entire Browns franchise.

"The tide has turned for us," Garrett said. "I feel confident in my whole team, not just in myself. I think we have strength in all positions and we can be a force to be reckoned with, especially on the defensive line.

"We're underrated right now. Not many people are looking at us as a defense because we have such a spectacular offense and the guys that we have. Our defense, it's going to creep up on people, and they're going to start to understand. But we have to put the work in, and we have to put our money where the mouth is."

Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson already appreciates the talent of the defense. Garrett has been moving around the D-line throughout camp. But left tackle Robinson has taken his fair share of abuse from Garrett when the latter lines up at right end, where he took the vast majority of his snaps in his first two NFL seasons.

"I think I am getting [Robinson] better," Garrett said. "I don't think he's going to face someone like me during the whole year. He's going to go against some great talent, but I don't think anybody's going to have the same mix of moves and attributes that I have. Not to say that there aren't other great players alongside me that he'll play, but I'm just a kind of different breed."

He is indeed, though he has yet to reach his potential.

About a week ago, Garrett was ranked 49th on NFL Network’s "The Top 100 Players of 2019." He vowed to show how special he is by finishing with a better place on the list for the rest of his career.

"Everything's a motivator — the good things, the bad things," he said. "That just happened to be the most recent thing that I saw, and it just adds fuel to the fire."

