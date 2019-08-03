The 16-year-old was the youngest of the 12 competitors in the event

Lake High School junior Marcus Christopher's first trip to the X Games didn't last quite as long as he was hoping.

Christopher finished fifth out of six riders in Semifinal 2 of BMX Park on Saturday in Minneapolis.

The top three riders in each of the two semifinals advanced to the finals.

The 16-year-old Christopher was the youngest rider in the competition. It also was his first time competing at the X Games. He won a qualifying event in Boise, Idaho, in late June and entered Saturday's competition hoping to earn one of the three medals.

Australian Logan Martin, 25, placed first overall, followed by Japan's Rim Nakamura and Argentina's Jose Torres. Nakamura, 17, is the second-youngest BMX medalist of all time and the youngest overall in BMX Park. He also is the first Japanese rider to compete in BMX Park.