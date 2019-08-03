New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, on the injured list for the third time this season, says the pain in his surgically repaired right knee has been constant for five years.

"It's always the same. If I had to scale it on a scale of one to 10, it's always an eight and when it's bad it's 10," he said Saturday.

Sabathia was put on the IL again last Sunday after going 0-2 in four starts since beating Toronto on June 24. The 39-year-old left-hander missed the first two weeks of the season and was on the IL from May 23 to June 2.

"It honestly just is what it is, just kind of deal with it when it comes. It's not really alarming at this point. It was two years ago," he said. "I can get through it and figure it out."

Sabathia had surgery after the 2010 season, in July 2014 and after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He pitches with a brace and needs periodic injections during the season.

He had a platelet-rich plasma injection and a lubricant this time but not cortisone. He thinks he will start to play catch next week.

"Once I'm able to play catch, it doesn't take me that long," he said. "It may take a little longer this time just because the PRP takes a little longer."

Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 17 starts. He intends to retire this year after his 19th major-league season. That's one reason he isn't too worried about his knee's long-term condition.

"It don't matter after this anyways, right?" he said with a smile.

Athletics make moves

The Oakland Athletics activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the injured list and claimed catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

Piscotty had been out since June 30 with a sprained right knee. He played five games in the minors while rehabbing and batted .304 with one home run and three RBI.

To make room on the roster, the A's optioned second baseman Franklin Barreto to Triple-A Las Vegas. Additionally, right-hander Ryan Dull was designated for assignment and pitcher Andrew Triggs was released.

Garneau batted .232 with two home runs and seven RBI in 28 games this season with the Angels.

Phillies sue for mascot

The Philadelphia Phillies have sued the New York company that created the Phanatic mascot to prevent the green furry fan favorite from becoming a free agent.

In a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies' rights to the Phanatic next year and "make the Phanatic a free agent" unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot's rights.

The Phillies asked for declaratory judgments affirming their rights and sued H/E claiming unjust enrichment and breach of good faith.