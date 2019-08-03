RubberDucks 3, Rumble Ponies 0

The odds finally went back into Eli Morgan’s favor.

The right-hander got back to his winning ways Saturday and led the RubberDucks to a triumph over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Canal Park in Akron.

Morgan (6-2, 3.13) won for the first time since June 13, although he gave up three runs or less in six of his previous seven starts.

Against the Rumble Ponies (57-53, 22-24), Morgan gave up four hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Connor Marabell went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Ducks (50-62, 16-27). Nolan Jones was 1-for-3 and scored on a double by Marabell in the fourth and single by Marabell in the sixth.

Dalbert Siri pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save

The three-game series finishes Sunday with a 2:05 p.m. start. Scott Moss, who came to the RubberDucks in the Trevor Bauer trade with the Cincinnati Reds, will make his debut for the Ducks. Right-hander Tony Dibrell (0-3, 9.82) is the scheduled starter for the Rumble Ponies.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

