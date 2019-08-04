More than just great football players, the Class of 2019 showed it had Hall of Fame credentials in humanity at Sunday's Enshrinees' Roundtable

CANTON Memorial Civic Center was again filled for Sunday's annual Enshrinees' Roundtable. Moderator Steve Wyche prodded and poked the Class of 2019 members there in attendance — Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson and Gil Brandt — and they responded with jabs, insightful comments and good-natured fun typical of the Roundtable's easy-going style.

What the group best offered up to its audience, however, was decency and respect. They were football players, great football players, but they were humans first.

They paid tribute to their recently fallen classmate, Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

"Pat Bowlen, he is here, with us," said Reed. "We represent him as a group. He's here with us."

Wyche let the audience know that Mawae, representing the Class of 2019, had made an unprecedented donation to the Hall of Fame in Bowen's name, before Saturday's ceremony.

That Robinson showed up for the Roundtable after struggling through a litany of illnesses the last several years demonstrated his respect for the Hall of Fame, the game of football and the fans. Tony Gonzalez had a prior engagement and did not attend, but there was Robinson, 80, after Saturday night's marathon induction speeches.

Asked by Wyche if his four-decade wait to reach Canton mattered, Robinson had a ready response.

"Well, it's very special to me," he said. 'But I'm a little concerned really everybody saying it doesn't matter. It kind of ..."

At that point he stopped, out of necessity.

"I guess everybody knows I had a stroke, and my speech is difficult," said Robinson. "I am honored to be in the Hall of Fame, and it's better late than never."

That elicited a big cheer from the crowd.

Then his 2019 classmates stepped up to bat for Robinson, who played two years at running back before switching to safety for 10 years in Kansas City.

"Being a safety, and I know Champ and Ty would say the same thing, it's a shame it took this long for Mr. Johnny (to get inducted)," said Reed. "I know there is criteria but what he did on the field and off the field (founding a boys' home in 1980), that is Hall of Fame stuff."

Mawae, like Robinson a Louisiana State University product, apologized for not knowing Robinson's history at the school.

"When I went to LSU, I knew everything about Billy Cannon," Mawae said of the former Heisman Trophy running back and, like Robinson, an American Football League great. "Sad to say, I knew nothing about Johnny Robinson. I didn't learn about Johnny until this process. How could LSU not celebrate (Robinson)? ... That was a disservice to him. I'm honored to share the stage with Mr. Johnny."

Brandt talked about Robinson's prowess on offense — he scored 15 touchdowns in 28 NFL games — before his move to safety. That prompted Bailey to act.

"I'm jealous, actually," said Bailey, who like Robinson was a two-way player at the University of Georgia and scored one offensive touchdown in the NFL. "I wanted to do more, but I never got the opportunity. That guy had a lot more to brag about than I do."

Bailey was a two-sport guy in college, running track and setting the indoor lump jump record as a Bulldog. Reed then jumped in about being a two-sport guy.

Growing up in Louisiana, Reed said, "I had to play a sport. I played all the sports. Each contributed to me being a great athlete on the football field. I hold the University of Miami record, still, in the javelin."

That got some guffaws from the Class of '19, moving Reed to say, "Somebody should Google that up."

They did, and on May 2, 1999, Reed threw the javelin 66.32 meters for a Miami mark that still stands.

Brandt's 60 years of being in and around the NFL may be a record of sorts. He is regarded as perhaps the best talent evaluator in league history. Wyche referred to him as an encyclopedia and then asked him if he would stick with his recent evaluation that the Dallas Cowboys, his team of 30 years, were a Super Bowl contender.

"I really do believe the Cowboys have a team," Brandt replied. "They have a great young quarterback, some great young players on defense. They have an owner that really wants to win."

Asked what team he thought was a Super Bowl contender, Bailey instantly said, "Not the Cowboys" as the crowd erupted in laughter. "Not the Cowboys."

Leave it to Reed — who either wore his induction clothes from Saturday or an identical outfit — to sum up the Roundtable.

"This is a great event," he said. "We've been through a lot this week. This is the way to do it. I like being up her with the guys and answering questions. I think that's a great way to do things. You can speed it up, you don't have to sit through our long speeches.

"It's great way to enjoy this moment that we have together," he added. "This is special, truly special."

The Class of 2019 were as one. They honored the game and paid their respects. And they had a little fun in Canton along the way.

Reach Jim at 330-580-8336 or jim.thomas@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jthomasREP