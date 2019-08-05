Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

1. The Indians have long used Corey Kluber as a shining example to younger players in the organization. He's the Indians' strongest argument in favor of the importance of routines, the work Kluber puts in, how he was a bit of a late bloomer and found his groove at a later point than most prospects, on and on. Any time anyone in the organization needs to get a message across to a younger pitcher, it could simply be, "Look to Kluber." The phrase 'What Would Kluber Do' might as well be plastered along the walls of the minor league affiliates' clubhouses.

2. Manager Terry Francona, meanwhile, is often careful to compare one player to another. He at times doesn't view it as being fair, especially to the younger player. But in small ways, following Shane Bieber's complete game on Sunday, he went as far to say there are some characteristics of Bieber's that remind him of ... someone in that clubhouse.

3. "It’s kind of like Kluber, when he hits a point in the season, he holds it," Francona said. "Bieber has those trends and characteristics because all of the things we talk about, his hard work. I think you can go back six or seven years ago, and everything I said about Kluber, probably just put in Bieber’s name and it would be true, which is a big compliment to Bieber. ... You know how we feel about Kluber and his work ethic. To put a guy like that in there with him, I meant that as a huge compliment."

4. It's an especially significant compliment considering that Corey Kluber was a prospect seen mostly as a No. 4 or No. 5 starting pitcher who rather suddenly burst onto the scene and elevated his standing in the game several levels. He had a 5.14 ERA in 63 innings in 2012, improved a bit with a 3.85 ERA in 2013 and then accelerated far beyond any of his most optimistic projections and won the Cy Young Award in 2014. That was in his age 28 season. Bieber won't turn 28 until the 2023 season.

5. Bieber started this season as the No. 5 starting pitcher in a loaded rotation and has quickly ascended to being one of the most valuable assets within the Indians' organization and around baseball. He's now 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 182 strikeouts compared to only 30 walks in 149 1/3 innings pitched, and he's under club control through the 2024 season. In a relatively short amount of time, Bieber has become one of the most vital aspects to the Indians' long-term plans.

6. He's also now completed two of the last three starts he's made and leads the league with three complete game this season. On Sunday, he became the first Indians pitcher to be in his age-24 season or younger to complete at least three games since Charlie Nagy did so in 1991. Much of the work this offseason was driven around the concept of improving his changeup to add to his repertoire, which would help him against lefties and against lineups the third or fourth time through.

7. "It’s nice, coming from last year where I generally had some struggles going 3-4 times through an order," Bieber said. "It’s nice to be able to make an adjustment and see some different results this year. Don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, obviously a lot of work to be done. Fortunately I’ve just strung a couple of good innings together and like I said, they were swinging early and I had a relatively low pitch count all game. We did have some long innings so I had to go down in the tunnel and keep loose a bit, but that’s always a good problem to have."

8. "It's not a surprise because he keeps the pitch count down so low," said Jason Kipnis on Bieber's complete games. "You watch it, he's one of the best in the game to do it and I think he leads in compete games now this year at three. You watch other guys who will go 80, 90 pitches through six or seven and he's — you kind of match up an inning per 10 innings to see if they're at a very good pace and he's always at like 60 pitches in the sixth, 70 in the seventh. He just pumps the zone and gets you those ground ball double plays. He doesn't shy away from contact when he needs it. He just make you hit his kind of pitch instead of giving you one. He just does an outstanding job every time out."

9. Kipnis, meanwhile, has started to heat up in his new spot in the lineup (No. 7) at the same time that the 4-5-6 spots look much better on paper with Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes inserted and Jose Ramirez heating up. The Indians spent much of this season trying to survive with really only the top third of the lineup producing and have extended that to at least the seventh spot. Roberto Perez, hitting 8th, has been much improved offensively and the platoon of Jordan Luplow and Tyler Naquin right now has been fine at the bottom of the lineup. Kipnis, meanwhile, his hitting .364 this home stand and has an extra-base hit in all four games in his current spot.

10. "I like it. I thought it was strong before and it got that much better," Kipnis said. "There's really just not a break. I think there's just many ways that we can kind of beat you, even if it means we have to lean on you for five innings until you break or something like that, but we're gonna make you work for all the outs. There are guys who will hit for a high average and double and run the bases and we have that pop now, too. It's just fun as guys will get more comfortable and more games played and more used to their lineup spot, I think we'll see even more runs scored, so it's exciting. ... We're just in one of those grooves right now where we're really confident going up to the plate. We have a plan each at-bat, we have a plan each day and a routine that I think it's very important to me right now that I have to stick to that routine because it's working so well and I think I'm trying to really just catch the ball deep, let it in, and that's allowing me to stay back on off-speed instead of maybe hooking it foul. And fastballs we're just getting on plane with, so hopefully it's leading to a lot of hits, it's leading to me feeling better at the plate and more confident so it's something that instead of trying to change I'm just going to try to make sure it's the same every day."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.