BEREA — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has seen the video of Baker Mayfield redefining what it means for the quarterback to be in the shotgun.

Mayfield appeared on the scoreboard at Progressive Field on Saturday night with the Indians in a scoreless tie with the Los Angeles Angels when he used his teeth to puncture a beer can and then shotgunned the beverage before turning around to show off his Francisco Lindor jersey.

The crowd went crazy, and, shortly thereafter, the Indians produced a five-run fifth inning en route to a 7-2 victory. Lindor's three-run home run was part of the rally.

"It was impressive," Kitchens said of Mayfield's stunt on Monday after the 10th practice of training camp. "It was very impressive."

Can Kitchens shotgun a beer as well as his mustachioed QB?

"No, I don't drink beer anymore," Kitchens said. "That's a lie. I told you all I wouldn't lie. That's a lie."

Has Kitchens ever bitten into a beer can?

"I have not," he said. "I would be worried about my teeth."

Mayfield apparently wasn't concerned, and videos of the beer-chugging scene immediately went viral.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Indians senior director of communications Curtis Danburg told the Beacon Journal's Marla Ridenour that the Mayfield-shotgunning video tweeted by the team yielded the most impressions (6.6 million), the most likes and the second-most retweets of any tweet the Indians have ever sent.

"I thought it was definitely a memorable moment in Progressive Field history," Danburg told Ridenour. "The way the crowd reacted to Baker and the way Lindor hit the homer and then those two were able to meet after the game, certainly a memorable night for everybody involved."

Danburg added the Indians' second-most popular tweet centered on a stunt the team did this past offseason involving a mystery person sticking a tongue on a foul pole, a la "A Christmas Story," if a million retweets were reached.

Injuries pile up

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not practice Monday because of an illness. He was at team headquarters, though.

"He's not feeling good," Kitchens said. "That's probably more of a hour-by-hour thing. I know he was not feeling really good this morning, which was evident."

With Beckham ill, the chances he'll play in Thursday night's preseason opener against Washington are probably not good. The same can be said for several notable players.

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) and starting nose tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) also sat out practice, but they were among the players who worked out beside the field with athletic trainers.

Receiver Jarvis Landry left practice and didn't return.

"We just brought him in to check him out and make sure he was OK. I have not got the full lowdown on it yet — how severe, how significant," Kitchens said. "Jarvis is a tough guy. He was out there practicing with it, and he's a tough guy. We will monitor him accordingly and give him reps."

The following players remained idle: running back Duke Johnson (hamstring), defensive end/linebacker Genard Avery (ankle), tight ends Seth DeValve (concussion) and Demetrius Harris (concussion), defensive tackle Brian Price (concussion), receiver Damion Ratley (hamstring), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (abdomen), linebacker Adarius Taylor (concussion), cornerback Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (hamstring).

Kitchens provided a quasi-update on Johnson.

"Duke will be back," he said. "He's not going be out too much longer. He's kind of getting close [to returning]."

Running back Trayone Gray (calf), cornerback Phillip Gaines (neck) and defensive end Chad Thomas (illness) returned to practice. Gray was activated from the non-football injury list and practiced for the first time since camp opened.

Battle progressing

Eric Kush worked as the first-team right guard for the second consecutive practice. It was the first time in this camp that the same player spent back-to-back practices in the role. Kush is competing against Austin Corbett and Kyle Kalis.

"It's still a competition," Kitchens said. "I'm looking for somebody to step up. I told all three of them that I looking for somebody to step up. We're almost two weeks in now. Somebody needs to start separating themselves."

Asked if it's too early to say Kush is the front-runner, Kitchens said, "Yeah, we'll see if he can string some days together."

Notable plays

Receiver Derrick Willies made one of the better plays of camp when he used his right hand to haul in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield while cornerback TJ Carrie covered him in the end zone during an 11-on-11 drill.

"He threw it a little late, so it ended up being a little improvisation," Kitchens said. "Derrick made a great play on the ball. It was two great players making a play."

Mayfield wasn't perfect, though. Rookie cornerback Greedy Williams intercepted a pass from him in a seven-on-seven session.

Backup quarterback Drew Stanton and receiver D.J. Montgomery connected in the back left corner of the end zone for a touchdown, but Montgomery later dropped a would-be TD pass from Stanton.

Practice ended with a situational drill for the first and second teams. The offense faced fourth-and-6 at the 7-yard line and trailed 28-20 with six seconds left. Mayfield threw incomplete out of the back of the end zone. Stanton then connected with receiver Ishmael Hyman for a touchdown, but rookie linebacker Mack Wilson broke up Stanton's pass on a two-point attempt in the end zone.

