A total of 30 students — 19 boys and 11 girls — from the Twinsburg Class of 2019 have finalized their plans to compete in college athletics.

Ryan Adkins is set to attend Butler University and run on the cross country and track and field teams, and the girls list features track and field standouts Nya Bussey, Nia Robinson, Julia Henderson and Mariah Myles.

Bussey is headed to Ohio State, Robinson is signed to attend Cornell, Henderson is on her way to Mount Union and Myles is headed to Eastern Michigan.

“This is obviously an extremely talented senior class from Twinsburg High School this year who will be greatly missed, but we are all looking forward to seeing the great things they will do in the future,” Tigers athletic director Brian Fantone said.

Five 2019 graduates are set to play football in college — Tre Radford (Youngstown State), James Besett (Miami of Ohio), Aiden Malenchek (Ohio), Brandon Kresak (Baldwin Wallace) and Gilbert Campbell (Marietta).

Three athletes apiece from Twinsburg’s boys basketball and baseball teams will continue their athletic careers. The boys basketball players are Ryan Felberg (Waynesburg), Ralph Campbell (Bluffton) and Mike Simpson (Notre Dame College), and the baseball players are Jake McGlumphy (Bethany), Dylan Jackson (Wittenberg) and Justin Laley (Lakeland Community College).

Bowlers Kaleb East and Josh Kormanec are also pledged to compete in college with East selecting Lindenwood and Kormanec picking Walsh.

Twinsburg’s other boys set to compete in college are Jon Szydlowski (Calvin, soccer), Jack Benak (Wittenberg, soccer), Colin Martin (Findlay, swimming), PJ Blayney (Malone, swimming) and Brad Yates (Mount Union, track and field).

Twinsburg graduate McKenna Donahue is headed to Cleveland State to play soccer, and high school teammate Hannah Pickens is committed to play on the pitch at Ursuline.

The other girls scheduled to compete in college are Mary Leskovec (North Central, softball), Paige Pleta (Penn State Dubois, softball), Angela Defabio (Mount Union, cross country), Simone Gest (Stevenson, volleyball) and Hannah Zochowski (McKendree, ice hockey).

Coventry update

Coventry athletic director Danny Savage announced six graduates from the class of 2019 will compete on college athletic teams.

Three of the six athletes will play volleyball at the next level — Ashley Mirka at Edinboro, Gracie Collins at Muskingum and Jasmine Yates at Alderson-Broaddus.

The other three athletes are Zach Rankin (Mount Union, football), Jaret Griffith (Stetson, basketball) and Miles Knuckles (Iowa Lakes Community College, wrestling).

