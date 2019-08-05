CLEVELAND — The Indians have long used Corey Kluber as a shining example to younger players in the organization.

He's not ony the Indians' strongest argument in favor of the importance of routines and how much work to put in, he also was a bit of a late bloomer and found his groove at a later point than most prospects.

Anytime anyone in the organization needs to get a message across to a younger pitcher, it could simply be, "Look to Kluber." The phrase "What Would Kluber Do" might as well be plastered along the walls of the minor league affiliates' clubhouses.

Manager Terry Francona, meanwhile, is often careful to compare one player to another. He at times doesn't view it as being fair, especially to the younger player. But in small ways, after Shane Bieber's complete game on Sunday, he went as far to say there are some characteristics of Bieber that remind him of, well, a certain someone in that clubhouse who happens to have won two Cy Young Awards.

"It’s kind of like Kluber, when he hits a point in the season, he holds it," Francona said. "Bieber has those trends and characteristics because all of the things we talk about, his hard work. I think you can go back six or seven years ago, and everything I said about Kluber, probably just put in Bieber’s name and it would be true, which is a big compliment to Bieber.

"... You know how we feel about Kluber and his work ethic. To put a guy like that in there with him, I meant that as a huge compliment."

Kluber was a prospect seen mostly as a No. 4 or No. 5 starting pitcher who suddenly burst onto the scene and elevated his standing in the game by several levels. He had a 5.14 ERA in 63 innings in 2012, improved to a 3.85 ERA in 2013 and then accelerated far beyond any of his most optimistic projections and won the Cy Young Award in 2014. That was in his age 28 season.

Francona's words carry some extra significance considering Bieber won't turn 28 until the 2023 season.

Bieber started this season as the No. 5 starting pitcher in a loaded rotation and has quickly ascended to being one of the most valuable assets in the Indians organization and in all of baseball. He's now 11-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 182 strikeouts compared to only 30 walks in 149 1/3 innings, and he's under club control through the 2024 season.

In a relatively short amount of time, Bieber has become one of the most vital aspects to the Indians' long-term plans.

He's also now completed two of the last three starts he's made and leads the league with three complete game this season. On Sunday, he became the first Indians pitcher 24 years old or younger to complete at least three games since Charlie Nagy did it in 1991.

Much of Bieber's work this offseason was to improve his changeup to add that to his repertoire, which would help him against lefties and against lineups the third or fourth time through.

"It’s nice, coming from last year where I generally had some struggles going 3-4 times through an order," Bieber said. "It’s nice to be able to make an adjustment and see some different results this year. Don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, obviously a lot of work to be done. Fortunately I’ve just strung a couple of good innings together and, like I said, they were swinging early and I had a relatively low pitch count all game.

"We did have some long innings so I had to go down in the tunnel and keep loose a bit, but that’s always a good problem to have."

Still going

Carlos Carrasco continues to throw off the mound but still doesn't have any clear timetable for a return.

Carrasco has been throwing recently, but it's in part just to have an activity. To this point, it hasn't yet been with the intent to begin a throwing program with a specific end date. The Indians are still working with no timetable because of the delicate nature of Carrasco's situation. Earlier this season, he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia and is on the 60-day IL.

Francona noted that Carrasco is slated to likely throw two bullpen sessions this week, potentially Wednesday and Saturday. But it's still strictly without any clear plan for a return.

“I just think, he’s been on a routine as much as he can, but just the fact that he can get off the mound, I think gives him a little boost also," Francona said.

