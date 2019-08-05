Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is at the team's facility in Berea today, but he's not taking part in training camp practice because of illness.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. not on practice field but he’s at team headquarters

— Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich)August 5, 2019

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. not practicing due to illness

— Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich)August 5, 2019

Beckham made some waves at practice last week when he caught 100 consecutive passes from the JUGS machine with one hand.

Here's more recent camp happenings:

Running back Kareem Hunt’s limited debut may pay dividends

Down 10 pounds, Browns’ Myles Garrett comfortable, confident: ‘I’m just a kind of different breed’

Ex-Browns assistant Bob Wylie believes Gregg Williams was too strong a head coaching candidate for John Dorsey’s taste

Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. says chemistry with Baker Mayfield getting stronger: ‘It’s going to be scary’