The Cavaliers announced their four-game preseason schedule Thursday, beginning with a home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet (LNB) at 6 p.m. Oct. 7.

The Cavs will finish the preseason with a home game against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. The two road game will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena and at 3 p.m. Oct. 13 against the Celtics at TD Garden.

All Cavs preseason games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Ohio and carried on the Cavaliers’ flagship radio stations WTAM 1100-AM and La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish), as well as across the Cavaliers Radio Network. Ticket on-sale information for the Cavaliers’ preseason games will be announced soon.