The Suburban League is trying something new this season in golf with four tournaments in which all the teams in the American Conference and National Conference come together.

The girls teams competed on Wednesday at Brookledge Golf Club in Cuyahoga Falls, and Kent Roosevelt and Nordonia prevailed as the team champions on the American and National sides, respectively.

The boys teams convened on Thursday at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley, and Aurora and Hudson triumphed as the American and National team champions, respectively.

Alessandra Goyette of Highland posted the top girls score with a 3-under 68 at Brookledge. Max Crookston of Stow and Coop Pamer of Hudson shared the best boys score with a 3-over 75 at Pine Hills.

Kent on top

Sydnie Leavery led Kent with a 78 as the Rough Riders posted a 324 to pace the American girls tournament at Brookledge. Also figuring in the scoring for Roosevelt were Haley Brenner (80), Maren Seaholts (83) and Emma Picicco (83).

Highland (347), Copley (371) and Aurora (393) rounded out the top four in the American girls standings.

Tallmadge’s Lizzie Bickar and Highland’s Emily Krutkiewicz tied for second at 74.

Victory for Nordonia

Nordonia’s girls finished with a score of 363 to top the National girls tournament at Brookledge.

The Knights top four golfers were Ally Siewert (78), Paige Becker (89), Christina Nagy (98) and Larisa Golembiewski (98). Siewert earned the National girls medalist honor.

Hudson (367), Twinsburg (367) and Stow (368) rounded out the top four in the National standings.

Twinsburg’s Tyler Gilba placed second with an 82.

Aurora in first

Aurora totaled 324 to place first in the American boys tournament at Pine Hills. Luke Radis, Bradley Valdman and Mason Wolkov each shot 79 for the Greenmen, and Alex Ventimiglia contributed an 87.

Jaydan Morgan earned the medalist honor in the American tournament with a 77, and Kent (333), Copley (344) and Highland (344) rounded out the top four in the team standings.

Hudson triumphs

Hudson carded a 310 to win the National boys tournament at Pine Hills behind Pamer (75), Burke Villenauve (78), Andrew Yard (78) and Ben Basta (79).

Twinsburg’s Dan Burgoyne carded a 76.

Stow (315), Twinsburg (331) and Brecksville (344) rounded out the top four in the team standings.

Falls update

Gerard Berroteran, a 2019 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls, has committed to play football at Westminster College.

Berroteran earned a varsity letter at Falls as a defensive end as a senior after lettering twice at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

