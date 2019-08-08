CLEVELAND — The Indians have an opportunity to close the gap behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central Division this weekend.

And another stellar day by the bullpen in Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Texas Rangers set up everything in a best-case scenario for the Indians pitching staff.

A game postponed by rain Tuesday night allowed the Indians to push Mike Clevinger's start back a day and align their rotation in a better way against the Twins. Clevinger and Shane Bieber will take the mound in the first two games of the series, which is pivotal as the Indians continue to try to chase down the Twins.

The Indians (68-46) traveled to Minnesota within two games of the Twins (70-44) and with a key four-game series in front of them. There seemed to be an anxiousness to get there with the Indians finally within striking distance after a nearly two-month stretch in which they slashed away 9.5 games from the Twins' lead.

“It’s what we wanted. We wanted to play some fun games down the stretch," Jason Kipnis said. "We wanted to keep chipping away at that lead and grinding every day and trying to not let games slip by us, and I think we’ve done that. And the fun part of putting your head to the ground like that is that you get to play some exciting games, some meaningful games late in the year.

"[Wednesday was] a big day. Everyone wanted to get these two. Everyone was kind of watching the scoreboard over in Minnesota, too, and we knew it had a chance to be a big day for us and it worked out perfectly for us. Guys are in a good mood, feeling good and excited to get to Minnesota.”

The rotation has been ravaged this season, the lineup has taken until recently to get rolling. It has been the bullpen that's stabilized the ship and helped to make the division race in which the Indians find themselves possible. Wednesday was perhaps their best performance.

“We’re not holding back at all. We’re super excited. We’re pumped," Tyler Clippard said. "We’re playing good baseball. We know we are. This is what it’s all about. I mean, this is why we play the game. We’re headed in the right direction.

"We know the talent we have. We know this unit as far as a team standpoint, we think we have the best team. We might not have the best talent, but we have the best team in the game."

"We all believe that and we’re pulling in the same direction. There’s no 'I' guys. It’s just trying to win baseball games every single day and we love it, I love it, I love being a part of it.”

Rolling

Jose Ramirez finding his red-hot self is a significant boost to a lineup that's also been aided — on paper — with the additions of Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes.

Ramirez entering Thursday had extra-base hits in six consecutive games and since June 21 was hitting .327 with 11 home runs, 16 doubles and 32 RBI. The Indians again have Ramirez's best form since early August of last season.

"He’s a great player. He just got caught up in some bad habits hitting and it took him a while, and his confidence took a hit," manager Terry Francona said. "But he’s a great player."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.