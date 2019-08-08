Major League Baseball is going to build it — and the White Sox and Yankees are coming to Iowa.

The Chicago White Sox will play the New York Yankees next summer at the site in eastern Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed, MLB announced Thursday. The game is set for Aug. 13 in Dyersville, which is about 200 miles west of Chicago.

A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built on the site to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa.

A pathway is being built through a cornfield that will take fans to the stadium. It will overlook the site where Kevin Costner's character carved a ballpark out of a field after a mysterious voice told him, "If you build it, he will come."

More netting planned

The Houston Astros will extend the protective netting at Minute Maid Park to cover more of the seating area, joining other teams that have taken safety measures after foul balls injured fans.

The team announced that the extended netting would be installed before the homestand starting Aug. 19. It will run farther down the left-field and right-field lines to better protect fans from foul balls and bats that fly out of hitters' hands.

A 2-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she struck by a foul ball during a May game in Houston.

Mets sign Brach

The New York Mets have signed free agent right-handed pitcher Brad Brach and optioned left-hander Donnie Hart to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York also transferred outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the 60-day injured list with a neck injury.

The 33-year-old Brach, a 2016 All-Star with Baltimore, has a career 3.32 ERA with 33 saves over nine major league seasons with the Padres, Orioles, Braves and Cubs.

Red Sox injury

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed a cyst on his left wrist.

The team announced that the 33-year-old Price was treated with a shot of cortisone in the wrist on Wednesday. Price is 7-5 record with a 4.36 ERA over 21 starts this season.

Manager Alex Cora said noted that the cyst, classified as a TFCC cyst, was not cancerous or related to any other serious illness.

Price most recently pitched Sunday against the New York Yankees after being reinstated from paternity leave. Price allowed seven runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings in New York, falling to 0-4 with a 10.59 ERA in his last four starts.

Cora said Price told him after the game that he "didn't feel 100 percent" and "felt tight."