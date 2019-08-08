RubberDucks 5, Fisher Cats 1



Tanner Tully allowed one run and scattered eight hits in 5 1/3 innings to lead the RubberDucks over the Fisher Cats in an Eastern League series finale Thursday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The win was the second in the three-game series for the Ducks (53-63), who won consecutive series for the first time all season.

Tully (7-9), who struck out one and walked one, left with a 2-1 lead after RBI singles by Alex Call and Nolan Jones in the second and third innings, respectively. Henry Martinez took over in the sixth and pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings with four strikeouts and two walks, and Dalbert Siri allowed two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

Call preserved the 2-1 lead in the sixth by throwing out a baserunner at the plate from center field.

The Ducks sealed the victory with three runs in the eighth on a two-run single by Connor Marabell and a sacrifice fly by Nellie Rodriguez.

Christian Williams had three hits and Riley Adams two for the Fisher Cats (50-65).

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com