Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson is starting to get a reputation. After pulling in several interceptions during recent training camp practices, the fifth-round pick did it in the team's first preseason game.

Midway through the second quarter, the fifth-round pick from Alabama intercepted a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Wilson returned the interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

#Browns rookie LB Mack Wilson picks off#Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins and takes it back 40 yards for a TDpic.twitter.com/HgdriZcUXH

— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate)August 9, 2019

He's doing his No. 51 proud.

Mack Wilson continues to live up to his No. 51 worn by the late Eddie Johnson. Picks off Dwayne Haskins pass and returns it 40 yards for a TD as#Browns take 14-7 lead, 10:53 left in 2nd Q.

— Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ)August 9, 2019