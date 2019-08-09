Entering his 10th NFL season, years removed from his shot to be the man in Cleveland, McCoy weighs in on Mayfield after their teams' preseason opener.

BEREA Young Baker came out smokin'. Watching last year's No. 1 overall draft pick brought a complicated smile to the face of old Colt.

Before boarding one of the four luxury buses chartered to take the Washington Redskins away after a 30-10 loss to the Browns on Thursday, Colt McCoy indulged a writer with observations about fellow Texan Baker Mayfield.

"Baker's done a great job," said McCoy, who entered the game at Cleveland listed as Washington's No. 1 quarterback, but did not play. "He did great last year, and he looked good tonight. He's got a lot of talent around him. I know the Browns are fired up. They'll be fun to watch."

McCoy, now 33, was similar to Mayfield in many respects as a college player. The Texas Longhorns went 12-1 and 13-1 in his final two years and spent both years in the national championship hunt. His signature win in '08 was 45-35 over then-No. 1 Oklahoma.

Mayfield, 24, led Oklahoma to records of 11-2 and 12-2 in his final two college seasons, including wins of 45-40 and 29-24 over Texas (and, yes, McCoy is an alum who pays strict attention to the alma mater's big games).

McCoy became a Longhorn hero in Austin. Mayfield played high school ball in Austin.

Both wound up in Cleveland after pre-draft discussions about their lack of height. At 6-foot-1, McCoy is a hair taller than Mayfield.

One difference is arm strength. Mayfield has more, as good an explanation as any of why McCoy dropped to the third round of the 2010 draft.

When asked after the game Thursday if his approach bears strong resemblance to Mayfield's, McCoy smiled and said, "Yeah."

While McCoy rested and watched during his team's preseason opener, he observed Mayfield's one and only series. It was a doozy. Mayfield went 5-of-6 for 77 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. He looked sensational running a no-huddle offense.

Part of McCoy left the stadium saying hurray for the "too-short" quarterbacks.

McCoy thought back to his Browns days, when he was an injury-replacement starter as a rookie. He became Cleveland's full-time starter in his second year, then was demoted in his third year after the Browns drafted Brandon Weeden.

Mayfield seems headed where McCoy had hoped to go.

"I think the league has changed a little bit," McCoy said. "If you were 6-5, 230, it was really kind of the standard. Being 6-1 was ... Drew Brees was about the only guy who was doing it.

"Now you look across the league and there are a lot of guys who are playmakers and leaders and doing awesome stuff. Baker's one of 'em. For me ... I'm thankful to have hung on this long."

McCoy was 6-15 as the Browns' starter. He is 1-5 since leaving and is trying to secure a roster spot in Washington for a fifth season.

He won't talk about what might have been if the Browns' roster had been better when he arrived.

"It kind of is what it is," McCoy said. "Times change, things change."

He seemed genuinely happy for Mayfield.

"I think the biggest thing playing quarterback is being accurate," he said, "and if if you can do that there's a place for you.

"Baker is accurate. He moves around really great, operates the system at a high level."

