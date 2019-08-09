CLEVELAND — When Mack Wilson again calls his shot — or two in this case — roommate Sione Takitaki will believe him.

The two Browns rookie linebackers were going over the plays the night before Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins when Wilson said, “‘Taki, I’m going to catch two interceptions tomorrow. I’m gonna crib one and I might just catch one.’”

Wilson said there was a lot of prayer and some divine intervention involved. But the fifth-round draft pick from Alabama made good on his prediction and recorded two interceptions, returning the first 40 yards for a touchdown, in the Browns’ 30-10 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Wilson continued his stunning training camp roll with five interceptions in his last five days on the field.

Asked if he was excited such a performance in his NFL debut, Wilson said, “It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable. I can’t really put it into words.”

The way Wilson explained it to Takitaki, Wilson wasn’t bragging when he called his shots, but merely trying to convince himself what he could do. Declaring for the draft as a junior after starting only one season, Wilson led the Crimson Tide in 2017 with four interceptions, one returned for a score.

“Last night we were kind of studying together, and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ve been praying about two picks,”’ Takitaki said. “Then we come here and he’s telling me before warmup, ‘Man, I need two. I’ve been praying hard about it.’ Then he gets it. When he gets the second one, I go up to him, like, ‘Man, that’s crazy, you called it.’ He was like, ‘I know. I had to just believe it, believe it, keep saying it and I knew it was going to happen.’

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.’ But today I’m like, ‘Dang, you made it happen.’ I feel like I’m going to start believing him now.”

As Wilson spoke to the media, coach Freddie Kitchens walked through the locker room and yelled in his direction, “‘Where’d you go to school, sir?’” Both are Alabama products. But Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said publicly that Wilson should have returned for his senior season to enhance his draft status.

Kitchens seemed pleased with Wilson’s improvement and nose for the ball after Wilson was virtually invisible the first week of practice.

“He continues to get better,” Kitchens said. “It was not going good for him early in camp, but he kept his head down and kept working one day at a time and one rep at a time. Before you know it, he starts making plays, he is in better positions and his eyes are in better places and spots. He is getting other guys lined up. His communication is starting to get better with that group. Once you know how to get there and where to get there, the rest is just making plays.”

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a first-round pick from Ohio State, was the victim of Wilson’s play-making skills on the first interception. Wilson had no doubt he would score on the pass intended for running back Byron Marshall.

“Oh no, I caught the ball, ‘I'm gone, I'm going to the crib with this one,”’ he said. “I've been doing it at practice so I felt like, before I even went on the field, me, Christian Kirksey and Taki were talking like, ‘This is just practice, just like practice. Don't overthink too much. Don't get any anxiety.’”

The second interception, with 13:33 left in the game, was an underthrown ball by Josh Woodrum that Wilson did not return.

“I dropped back and I was just reading the QB's eyes and everywhere he looked I was kind of going and he threw the ball and I just jumped and got it,” Wilson said. “I thought about getting up and trying to run, but I felt somebody touch me so I stayed there.”

Wilson said he played quarterback, running back and receiver growing up and those offensive skills are the reason why the football finds him. Takitaki has another idea.

“The simple answer, he’s really good in space, that’s why they got him at the [weak side], covering all those tight ends, running backs,” Takitaki said. “You saw with that flare route, the quarterback just threw it up. He’s really good in space and covering guys.”

Wilson wore a necklace with a pendant that read “Nobody's Safe.” He said that was the slogan of two Alabama students from Tuscaloosa with whom he became close his freshman year.

“I was like, ‘We need to push it. I kinda like it, it’s catchy,”’ Wilson said. “I’m going to try to get it branded soon.

“It's just nothing to harm anybody, it's just a mentality — basically, you step on the field, nobody's safe. That's my mindset, that's how I want to play, fast and physical.”

As Wilson prepared to leave with the ball from his first interception — he said he tossed the second and was thankful he didn’t draw a celebration penalty — he knew the defense had work to do.

“There’s always room for improvement,” he said. “I had a good game, but it’s all about being consistent. My mindset is to go back to work tomorrow, continue to keep that chip on my shoulder until we win a Super Bowl.”

