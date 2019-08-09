Copley athletic director Andy Jalwan announced that 17 graduates from the Class of 2019 have finalized their plans to compete in college athletics.

Among a group of 10 boys are soccer players Justin Luke (Capital), Adam Diefendorff (John Carroll), Victor Hart (Marian University) and Thomas Leipold (Chester).

Sam Emich is set to play on the men’s basketball team at the University of Charleston, and Chase Harbaugh is headed to Malone to run on the men’s cross country and track and field teams.

Other 2019 Copley graduates slated to play a men's sport in college are Devin Prude (Ashland, football), Porter Wilson (Duke, football), Charlie Drumm (Mount Union, baseball) and Sam Boyle (Hiram, baseball).

Copley graduate Kaylyn Galloway is staying close to home to play on the women’s soccer team at Kent State University, and Lauren Taylor is headed to Ohio State University to be a member of the cheerleading team. Taylor also enjoyed success at Copley as a track and field athlete.

Other 2019 Copley graduates slated to play a women's sport in college are Kami DiRocco (Baldwin Wallace, tennis), Paige Brenner (Mount Vernon Nazarene, volleyball), Julia Mazzotti (Mount St. Mary’s, bowling), Lexi Heap (Bethany, basketball) and Sophia Canale (Glenville State, golf).

“We are extremely proud of the Copley Indians from the Class of 2019 for the way they represented our school and community on the playing field this past school year,” Jalwan said. “Their hard work, loyalty and high level of sportsmanship serves as a great model for our underclassmen. We look forward to following these students on the next level.”

Norton update

Norton athletic director Don Shimek announced five 2019 graduates will compete in college athletics.

They are Madison Burns (Hiram, volleyball), Clay Crawford (Cuyahoga Community College, baseball), Parker Hray (Point Park, baseball), Kelsey Hosey (Malone, basketball) and Bryana Housley (Indiana Wesleyan, basketball).

More commitments

Jacob Potok and Hunter Olson have made commitments to wrestle in college, bringing the total number of 2019 St. Vincent-St. Mary graduates set to compete in a sport at the next level to 28.

Potok is headed to Lake Erie College and Olson is pledged to attend Campbell University.

