MINNEAPOLIS — Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning, Jose Ramirez had three hits and the Indians pulled into a tie in the American League Central with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

The Indians trailed the Twins by 11 games on June 3 before putting together a 41-16 run, the best record in the majors since June 4. The Twins are 30-27 in those games and their division lead finally slipped away with their first four-game losing streak of the season.

The All-Star MVP Bieber (12-4) allowed two solo home runs but struck out 12 batters in seven innings. The right-hander has a 1.69 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 36 innings over his last four starts, pitching at least seven innings in each outing.

Devin Smeltzer (1-2) surrendered six runs in 4 1/3 innings for the Twins.

Jason Castro and Eddie Rosario homered for Minnesota, which broke its franchise record for home runs in a season with its majors-leading total of 226.

The powerful offense hasn't been able to overcome the Twins' starting pitching recently. In losing the past four games, Minnesota starters have surrendered 28 runs before the offense scored. The starters have given up 28 runs in 20 1/3 innings over that stretch.

The Indians couldn't capitalize against a shaky Smeltzer early, but made him pay in a five-run fifth inning. Smeltzer and reliever Tyler Duffey allowed five consecutive hits, including a two-run double by Ramirez.

Ramirez's slow start was one reason the Indians faced the large deficit in the division. The two-time All-Star was hitting .201 as of June 20, but has hit .338 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 RBI since. He has an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games.

Record homers

Rosario's homer, his 25th of the season in the sixth inning, broke the franchise mark of 225 set in 1963. The Twins are 41 homers away from breaking the all-time major league mark set last season by the New York Yankees.

Trainer's room

Indians: Outfielder Bradley Zimmer (right shoulder rehab) will play designated hitter for Goodyear in an Arizona summer league game on Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said if all goes well, Zimmer would play in the outfield "later in the week." ... Right-hander Dan Otero (right shoulder inflammation) threw 20 pitches in appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Twins: Designated hitter Nelson Cruz was placed on the injured list with a ruptured tendon in his left wrist, but the team is expressing optimism that Cruz will return after 10 days. Cruz injured the wrist on a swing in Thursday's game and reported feeling no pain when he arrived to the ballpark on Friday. ... Right-hander Michael Pineda (right triceps strain) has been playing catch but there is no timeline for him to throw a bullpen session.